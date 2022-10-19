We have been in the middle of a cold stretch for the past few days but there is a light at the end of our frosty tunnel. While temperatures have been 10-15 degrees below normal for the past few days, warmer than normal weather will move in by the end of the week. Overnight lows will also steadily improve but may be on the cool side for the next few days.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly
Low: 30 Wind: West 5-10
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit nicer with less wind.
High: 52 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and not as cold.
Low: 36
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much milder.
High: 64
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and very nice.
High: 65
We will begin our Thursday on the cold side yet again with a good chance of frost and temperatures a degree or so below freezing. Thankfully tomorrow will be the start of the warmer weather ahead. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the 50s mix mixed skies and dry weather. Additionally, the winds will be lighter, making for a much more comfortable fall day.
Friday is when we will begin to notice the largest change in the weather pattern. Friday will be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and very comfortable temperatures - reaching the mid 60s for many. The warmer weather pattern will continue into the weekend with similar conditions on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will be a degree or two warmer than Friday.
Sunday is the warmest day in the forecast with highs near 70 degrees. While Sunday is expected to begin with blue skies, clouds will increase all day to mostly cloudy skies by the evening hours. Additionally, the gusty winds will return Sunday. Sunday night there is a good chance of showers, though most if not all of the daytime hours will be dry.
The wet weather will continue into next week. Monday will likely start with a few rain showers and there could be isolated storms as well. Temperatures will also drop slightly during this period. Monday will remain in the 60s but Tuesday will drop to the 50s and Wednesday the 40s. Small precipitation chances remain Tuesday and Wednesday but are unsettled.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - A cold front brought rainshowers to parts of the central U.S., and ushered cool Canadian air into the Great Plains Region. Daytime highs were only in the 30s in North Dakota and eastern Montana. (The National Weather Summary)