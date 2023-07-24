Warmer weather and summer storms

A heat wave is headed towards Wisconsin this week and could potentially fuel some strong storms across the state. Tonight, we are tracking widely scattered rain which is feeding off of high temps and humidity. Some storms may be severe so keep your eyes peeled. The next 72 hours however will be much warmer (and more humid), leading to a small potential for more storm activity. Regardless, the heat along will be a concern as temperatures reach the 90s with dew points well into the 60s.
Tonight: An isolated storm possible, otherwise partly cloudy.
Low: 61 Wind: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and quite warm. A 20% chance of spotty showers and t-storms
High: 89 Wind: SW~10
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Spotty t-storms possible.
Low: 66
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated t-storms possible, especially south of Marathon county. Near record high temps.
High: 92
Thursday: Partly cloudy and continued very steamy weather. (30% chance of scattered t-storms at night)
High: 95
*** Air Quality alert for the area until Tuesday at Noon.
The chance of widely scattered showers and storms will continue tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be warming up a bit more tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The hottest days of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be more humid on both days. Highs will be in the 90s and we will be close to breaking a record high on Wednesday (the record in Wausau is 94).
There is a slight chance of a storm or two on Wednesday, then the next chance of a few showers or storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front moves through. This cold front will cool things off for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, then drop into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Another small chance of showers and storms could develop on Sunday night. Skies will also be fairly sunny from Friday afternoon through Sunday.
Have a great week and stay hydrated! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1988 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced large hail and damaging winds in Oklahoma, and over Nebraska and Wisconsin. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Brainerd, NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)