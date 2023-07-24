 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until noon Tuesday.

This advisory includes people living in the following counties in
Northeast Wisconsin:

Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Warmer weather and summer storms

  • Updated
  • 0
weather

A heat wave is headed towards Wisconsin this week and could potentially fuel some strong storms across the state. Tonight, we are tracking widely scattered rain which is feeding off of high temps and humidity. Some storms may be severe so keep your eyes peeled. The next 72 hours however will be much warmer (and more humid), leading to a small potential for more storm activity. Regardless, the heat along will be a concern as temperatures reach the 90s with dew points well into the 60s.

Tonight: An isolated storm possible, otherwise partly cloudy.

Low: 61 Wind: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and quite warm. A 20% chance of spotty showers and t-storms

High: 89 Wind: SW~10

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Spotty t-storms possible.

Low: 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated t-storms possible, especially south of Marathon county. Near record high temps.

High: 92

Thursday: Partly cloudy and continued very steamy weather. (30% chance of scattered t-storms at night)

High: 95

*** Air Quality alert for the area until Tuesday at Noon.

The chance of widely scattered showers and storms will continue tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be warming up a bit more tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The hottest days of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be more humid on both days. Highs will be in the 90s and we will be close to breaking a record high on Wednesday (the record in Wausau is 94).

There is a slight chance of a storm or two on Wednesday, then the next chance of a few showers or storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front moves through. This cold front will cool things off for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, then drop into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Another small chance of showers and storms could develop on Sunday night. Skies will also be fairly sunny from Friday afternoon through Sunday.

Have a great week and stay hydrated! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this date in weather history: 

1988 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced large hail and damaging winds in Oklahoma, and over Nebraska and Wisconsin. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Brainerd, NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

Tags

Recommended for you