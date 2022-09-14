Warmer Weather Hangs Around

Although we're only a week away from the first day of fall, it hardly feels fall-like outside. That trend will continue for a while, with much warmer than average temperatures sticking around for a while.
Tonight: Variably cloudy and quiet.
Low: 62 Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy
High: 79 Wind: South 10-20
Friday: Variable clouds and warm. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms, mainly north of Wausau during the afternoon, then a higher chance in the evening.
High: 80 Wind: East to SE 5-10
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, and once again we'll be warm as well. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s in most spots, although in the northwoods we'll likely top out in the mid 70s thanks to a bit more cloud cover. We could also see a few showers and storms in the northwoods late Thursday, although the best chances will stay north of the state. We'll see another chance for showers and storms to the north in the afternoon and evening on Friday, with better chances for the rest of the area Friday night. Highs on Friday will be warm once again, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
As the weekend moves in, we'll once again see a chance for some showers and storms - however the weekend should not be a washout. We'll see a chance for a few scattered showers and storms off and on during the day, but the better chance for rain will arrive Saturday night. Highs will still be warm, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We'll see more cloud cover on Sunday, with the chance for showers and storms at times. This time, the best chance will be in the morning, but a few lingering showers could hang on into the afternoon as well. Highs will still top out in the mid to upper 70s.
We'll warm up even more into the start of next week as our sunshine returns on Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. On Tuesday, we'll see partly cloudy skies, and while we can't rule out a few showers and storms later in the day, most of us should stay dry. It will be warm and humid though, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll cool off on Wednesday as a cold front moves through, although our highs will stay above average in the low to mid 70s. We could also see a few showers and storms as that front moves through.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1944 - A very destructive hurricane swept across Cape Hatteras and Chesapeake Bay, side swiped New Jersey and Long Island, and crossed southeastern Massachusetts. The hurricane killed more than four hundred persons, mainly at sea. The hurricane destroyed the Atlantic City NJ boardwalk. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1970 - The temperature at Fremont, OR, dipped to 2 above zero to equal the state record for September set on the 24th in 1926. (The Weather Channel)