...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TODAY...
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY...

The combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity and
south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring
elevated fire weather conditions to parts of central and north
central Wisconsin today.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor
Day as hotter air moves into the region and afternoon relative
humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds
gusting to around 25 mph.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the
appropriate county to view current burning restrictions,
especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.

Warmer weather on its way

The sun sure made it feel warm out this afternoon, but the temperatures today are still far from what we are expecting this weekend. As more warm air moves in from the south, tonight will be noticeably warmer than the past few chilly mornings.

Tonight: Scattered clouds and not as cool.

Low: 54 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer.

High: 85 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly in the northwoods.

Low: 64

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, with even warmer temperatures.

High: 89

Sunday: Mostly sunny and feeling like the middle of Summer. A dry heat. Record highs likely.

High: 96

Tomorrow is when you will notice a return to Summer heat. We will experience sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. It will be a breezy day with winds out of the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

A weak cold front will settle into the area Friday night into Saturday morning. It will be dissipating as it does, but there might be an isolated storm or two that forms along the front before it is gone. The odds are small but don't be surprised if there is a brief storm somewhere in the area through midday Saturday.

Otherwise, it will be quite warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. On Sunday and Monday, it still looks hot with record-breaking high temps in the mid 90s. Tuesday will be more humid with increasing clouds and highs in the low 90s. Late Tuesday into Wednesday a cold front moving in from the northwest will produce a chance of showers and storms. It will also cool temps down into the low 80s on Wednesday.

Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front spread severe weather from Minnesota to Indiana through the course of the day and night. Thunderstorms in Minnesota produced baseball size hail near Saint Michael and Hutchinson, and drenched Moose Lake with nine inches of rain in six hours. Tucson AZ hit 100 degrees for a record 79th time in the year, surpassing a record established the previous year. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

