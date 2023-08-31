Warmer weather on its way

The sun sure made it feel warm out this afternoon, but the temperatures today are still far from what we are expecting this weekend. As more warm air moves in from the south, tonight will be noticeably warmer than the past few chilly mornings.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and not as cool.
Low: 54 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer.
High: 85 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly in the northwoods.
Low: 64
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, with even warmer temperatures.
High: 89
Sunday: Mostly sunny and feeling like the middle of Summer. A dry heat. Record highs likely.
High: 96
Tomorrow is when you will notice a return to Summer heat. We will experience sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. It will be a breezy day with winds out of the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
A weak cold front will settle into the area Friday night into Saturday morning. It will be dissipating as it does, but there might be an isolated storm or two that forms along the front before it is gone. The odds are small but don't be surprised if there is a brief storm somewhere in the area through midday Saturday.
Otherwise, it will be quite warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. On Sunday and Monday, it still looks hot with record-breaking high temps in the mid 90s. Tuesday will be more humid with increasing clouds and highs in the low 90s. Late Tuesday into Wednesday a cold front moving in from the northwest will produce a chance of showers and storms. It will also cool temps down into the low 80s on Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front spread severe weather from Minnesota to Indiana through the course of the day and night. Thunderstorms in Minnesota produced baseball size hail near Saint Michael and Hutchinson, and drenched Moose Lake with nine inches of rain in six hours. Tucson AZ hit 100 degrees for a record 79th time in the year, surpassing a record established the previous year. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)