Warmer Weather Returns Soon

It's been a cooler than average stretch for the past few days, and while that will continue in the short term, we will start to warm up a bit in the next few days.
Tonight: Partly cloudy early, becoming clear and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10
Friday: Variably cloudy skies and comfortable.
High: 77 Wind: NW 10-15
Friday Night: Clear and cool again.
Low: 55
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, a beautiful start to the weekend.
High: 83
Tomorrow will be another cooler than average day to wrap up the work week. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with the clearest skies likely coming in the morning and evening, with a bit more cloud cover possible during the afternoon. We should, however, remain dry.
The weekend will kick off on Saturday with mostly sunny skies the entire day. We will also start to warm up a bit more, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be a bit warmer as well, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We should start out sunny on Sunday, but we'll see a bit more cloud cover move in later in the afternoon. We should stay dry on Sunday, but we'll have a chance for some showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning.
After those morning showers and storms Monday, we should see partly sunny skies by Monday afternoon, with highs again in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday should be partly cloudy, with highs again in the low to mid 80s.
We'll crank up the warmth again on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will also turn muggy, with humidity increasing. That will lead to the chance for a few showers and storms to pop up later in the day and into Wednesday night. That chance will extend into Thursday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1934 - The temperature at Grofino, ID, climbed to 118 degrees to establish a record for Idaho. (The Weather Channel)
1988 - Thunderstorms drenched Wilmington, NC, with 3.33 inches of rain, bringing their monthly total 14.46 inches. Seven cities in Michigan and Minnesota reported record high temperatures for the date. Marquette, MI, hit 99 degrees, and the record high of 94 degrees at Flint MI was their tenth of the month. (The National Weather Summary)