Warmer Weather Returns

Yesterday was quite the chilly day, with some locations not even climbing out of the 50s, thanks to cloudy skies and a cold front that passed through the night before. However, the sunshine will return today, and that will lead to warmer temperatures that will climb even higher in the next several days.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 77 Wind: NE around 5
Tonight: Mainly clear and dry.
Low: 52 Wind: Calm
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer.
High: 83 Wind: SW 5-10
Sunshine will return for us today, with mostly sunny skies expected for the entire day today. That will help us to warm back up, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s later today. We'll see plenty of sunshine in our future as well, including most of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday will push our highs into the low to mid 80s to start Father's Day weekend. On Sunday we may see a few more clouds, and that could lead to a stray shower or storm popping up. However, they will be very few and far between, with most of the action staying further to our west - no need to cancel any outdoor plans with dad. Highs will again climb into the low to mid 80s.
The sunshine will continue into next week, and we'll see plenty of it. On Monday, that will push our highs into the mid to upper 80s in most spots. We'll see mostly sunny skies again on Tuesday, with highs again topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
We should see more sunshine again on Wednesday, with highs once again climbing into the mid to upper 80s. And - you guessed it - Thursday we'll see plenty of sunshine yet again, and highs will push up into the mid to upper 80s. Rain will be difficult to come by for at least the next week, which could cause more of the region to creep into drought status as we move towards the end of June.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1944 - A tornado in Sioux City, IA, traveled an odd course. It spun in one place for about twenty minutes, made a U-turn, traveled southeast for about three miles, then traveled south, east, north, and finally east again.