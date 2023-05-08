Warmer Weather Returns

We started the week today with gloomy weather and slightly cooler temperatures but that is not expected all week long. While there is still a chance for rain (especially north) we should see a bit more sunshine as we move into midweek. Temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees above normal, so it will be t-shirt and shorts weather most of this week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog.
Low: 45 Wind: NE around 5
Tuesday: Patchy fog early, then a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible in the Northwoods later in the day.
High: 71 Wind: Bec. SSW around 5
Tuesday Night: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 49
Wednesday: A good amount of sunshine and warmer. Still a slight chance of a shower or storm in the far north.
High: 75
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and continued pleasant.
High: 77
Cloudy skies will be in the area for most of today and along with an east wind it will be a lot cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to around 60. A batch of showers will move up from the south and affect much of the area by late morning and into the afternoon. The rain will be more widespread south of Marathon County, but some drops of rain will fall in the north as well. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.
From Tuesday through Friday, it will be warming up once again and most of the area should be dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s tomorrow and in the mid 70s from Tuesday through Friday. There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm in the far north on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most locations should be dry.
A low pressure system moving in from the southwest will bring more clouds later Friday and a chance of showers or storms toward evening. This same storm system will keep the clouds and rain chances around Wisconsin into the weekend. As of now, it looks like any rain or storms will be more scattered on Saturday and more widespread on Sunday. High temps will still be near 70 on Saturday, then drop into the 60s for Sunday. Monday of nest week looks very nice with sunshine and 60s.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in northwestern and north central Kansas during the evening and night. Thunderstorms produced hail three inches in diameter at Brewster, and wind gusts to 92 mph south of Wakeeney. Thunderstorms over northwest Iowa deluged the town of Boone with five inches of rain flooding basements and leaving some areas under four feet of water. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)