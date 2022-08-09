Warmer Wednesday then comfortable again

The wonderful weather will continue though it may turn a bit warm for some tomorrow. Warm and moist air will sit ahead of an approaching cold front bringing highs to the mid 80s under sunny skies. However, as the cold front passes, there is a small chance of developing rain and storms for parts of the area.
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool.
Low: 59 Wind: SW around 5
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and a bit humid with an isolated light shower or storm possible late, especially south of Wausau.
High: 85 Wind: West becoming North 10-15
Wednesday Night: Clearing and cooler again.
Low: 55
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy. Nice Summer weather. Chance of rain at night.
High: 80
Wednesday will be another bright day though will also be a step warmer. If out for an extended period of time, make sure to drink plenty of fluids and apply sunscreen as needed. There should be a decent breeze developing which will eventually switch north - helping with cooling the air. The approaching cold front is set to pass mainly in the afternoon which could spark some isolated showers and storms. Rain will likely not have a large impact on any afternoon/evening plans.
Thursday and Friday both look very nice again with highs in the upper 70s to near 80degrees. Expect abundant sunshine until partly cloudy skies Friday night. Cooler air early Friday morning may once again bring a chance of fog. The next chance of rain has a chance to form on Friday night, but likely will have little impact on most people. We will give more rain details as the day draws closer.
This weekend doesn't look to be quite as nice as this week with highs near 80 degrees though a good deal of cloud cover. There is a chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. The earliest estimates place the rain timeline to be mainly Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon, however, the chance of rain is still up in the air. After the weekend we will yet again cooldown a bit.
Monday and Tuesday of next week should be comfortable in the upper 70s.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Tropical Storm Beryl deluged Biloxi with 6.32 inches of rain in 24 hours, and in three days drenched Pascagoula MS with 15.85 inches of rain. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Southern Plains Region and over the Central High Plains Region. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma produced wind gusts to 92 mph at Harrah. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)