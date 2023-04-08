Warmest Air In Months On The Way

It's been a long winter, and while we can't promise that we're done with snow for the season (it is Wisconsin, after all), we are promising a big warmup in the next few days that will potentially bring our warmest temperatures since September in some areas.
Easter (Sunday): Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds and mild. A bit breezy.
High: 61 Wind: East-Southeast 10-15
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a few light showers possible.
Low: 41 Wind: East-Southeast 10-15
Monday: A chance of light showers early, then decreasing clouds and pleasant.
High: 65
Easter Sunday will bring our first 60 degree day for many of us, especially from Marathon County to the south. Highs will top out in the mid 50s in the northwoods to the low 60s in central Wisconsin. We should start the day with partly cloudy skies, with increasing clouds late in the day. We should stay dry for Easter Sunday, but we could see a few showers Sunday night into early Monday morning. However, we should clear out and by Monday afternoon we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 50s in the northwoods to the mid 60s in central Wisconsin.
We'll continue to warm up, with highs in the low to mid 60s in the northwoods on Tuesday, and in the upper 60s and low 70s in central Wisconsin under mostly sunny skies. We'll see highs push into the mid to upper 60s in the northwoods on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday in central Wisconsin, again with mostly sunny skies both days.
We'll see a bit more cloud cover on Friday, but with a mix of sun and clouds, we should still climb into the mid 60s in the northwoods, and into the low 70s in central Wisconsin. Saturday will bring some cooler weather, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We could also see a few showers on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies.
Have a great Easter weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1973 - A severe storm brought high winds and heavy snow to Iowa. Belle Plain received 20 inches of snow, and 19 inches blanketed Dubuque, record totals for both locations for so late in the season. Snow drifts up to sixteen feet high closed highways.