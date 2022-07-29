Warming into the weekend

We are tracking brighter and warmer weather as we head into the weekend. It should be perfect for outdoor activities across the state. However, while this weekend will be a bit warmer than usual, the real heat won't move in until mid week.
Tonight: Clearing and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: Becoming Light SW
Saturday: Sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 83 Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday Night: Mainly clear and dry.
Low: 61
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer yet. Bit breezy. (A 60% chance of showers and storms at night.)
High: 86
Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a chance of rain and thunder during the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon
High: 82
Skies will clear tonight bringing cool overnight air to the state. Expect low temperatures in the low 50s with a few 40s possible in the northwoods. The slightly breezy winds will die down as well and shift to the southwest. The southwesterly breeze is expected to bring much warmer weather this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will both be very nice with a good deal of sunshine. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two as Sunday will have a chance of partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon. Sunday will have a stronger breeze as well as be much warmer in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance of showers and storms developing on Sunday but they should hold off until the overnight hours.
Monday will begin cloudy with a chance of morning rain however will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain looks to be mainly showers but there will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. While cooler than Sunday in the low 80s, it will remain a bit humid due to the precipitation from the previous night. Tuesday will be nice again with another small chance of rain and storms however the precipitation chance will be during the evening.
A brief heat wave is expected on Wednesday as highs approach the low 90s. There will be more clouds than sunshine but it won't take long to build up a sweat with he heat and humidity. Other than a small chance of popup storms the day looks to be dry. Head indices will likely reach the mid 90s so make sure to drink plenty of fluids. It will remain warm on Thursday, but not quite as hot. Highs will sit in the upper 80s with another small chance of developing storms.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Minnesota to Indiana and Illinois. A thunderstorm at Janesville, WI, produced wind gusts to 104 mph which flipped over two airplanes, and blew another plane 300 feet down the runway. The northeastern U.S. experienced some relief from the heat. Nine cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Johnsbury, VT, with a reading of 42 degrees. Barnet, VT, reported a morning low of 33 degrees, with frost reported on vegetation. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)