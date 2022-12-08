Weather System Headed South

The seasonal temperatures are set to continue, and it may also continue to look like December the next few days. The approaching weather system we have been tracking is set to arrive overnight into Friday morning for southern Wisconsin. While we are expecting a Trace to an inch in Wausau, much heavier snow could move into area near or south of Wood and Portage counties.
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 23 (cooler in the teens north) Wind: East 5-10
Friday: Cloudy with snow through midday, especially south of Wausau. 1 to 2 inches possible in Wood and Portage counties. 2 to 5 inches likely in the far south. A bit breezy
High: 34 Wind: East 10-18
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 26
Saturday: More clouds than sun with scattered light snow showers. Up to an inch accumulation is possible.
High: 35
The storm system we are tracking will move in from the southwest early Friday morning. This will bring some snow to the southern half of the area through about midday. Snow amounts will range from under an inch in Marathon County, to an inch or two in Wood and Portage counties, to as much as 2 to 5 inches along and south of Highway 21. Because of the snow, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect from midnight tonight through 3pm Friday for Juneau, Adams, and Jackson counties. Skies will be cloudy to start on Friday, then there could be a few peeks of sun late, especially in the far north. High temps will be in the 30s once again.
Highs will be in the 30s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and another chance of snow. A weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west and produce scattered light snow showers across much of our area. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible.
The weather will remain quiet on Sunday and Monday with more clouds than sun. High temps will be in the 30s on both days.
You will notice the wind pick up late Monday and a gusty wind will continue on Tuesday as a large low pressure system approaches from the west. This weather-maker will produce a chance of heavier rain and a wintry mix later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a great end to the work week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - A winter storm spread snow and freezing rain across much of the Atlantic Coast Region, from Georgia to New Jersey. Snowfall totals ranged up to seven inches, at Stanton VA and Tobacco MD. Up to six inches of snow blanketed the mountains of northern Georgia. More than one hundred auto accidents were reported in Gwinnett County GA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
