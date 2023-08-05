Weekend Rain Chances Decreasing

We started the weekend with absolutely beautiful conditions, and while there may be some changes to end the weekend, our rain chances are going down compared to what we talked about the past few days. Temperatures will also stay close to average for this time of year for a little while.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon, mainly south of Wausau..
High: 81 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10
Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
Low: 60 Wind: Light & Variable
Monday: A slight chance of showers early, then decreasing clouds and comfortable.
High: 80
We'll see more cloud cover for the most part to wrap up the weekend, but our rain chances will be fairly low. A few showers and storms are still possible, with the best chances being south of Marathon County. However, widespread significant rain appears to be unlikely at this time. Highs will be near average for this time of year, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Any showers that we see later in the day on Sunday could linger into early Monday as well, but for the most part we should be dry on Monday too. Highs will once again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We should see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next storm system will approach the area on Wednesday, which could lead to some showers and storms developing later in the day and into Wednesday night. Highs will still top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll cool off a bit on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies - a few showers will also be possible, but most of us should stay dry.
We'll see another chance for showers and storms on Friday, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s. We should dry out again by Saturday, with highs topping out once again in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1961 - The temperature at Ice Harbor Dam, WA, soared to 118 degrees to equal the state record established at Wahluke on the 24th of July in 1928. The afternoon high of 111 degrees at Havre, MT, was an all-time record for that location.