Weekend Rain Continues

Rain has been falling off and on throughout the day on Saturday, and it will continue at times Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible at times.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and muggy. A 60% chance of scattered rain and storms off and on during the day.
High: 76 Wind: South 10-18
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with an 80% chance of showers and storms. Some storms may produce heavy rain.
Low: 66 Wind: South 10-15
Monday: Mostly cloudy early, with a 50% chance of showers and storms in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a 20% chance of showers later in the day.
High: 82
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue at times through the night Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. The most widespread rain on Sunday will likely be earlier in the day, becoming more scattered during the afternoon. However, it will remain mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another round of showers and storms will then move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Our best chance for rain on Monday will come before sunrise, but a few lingering showers could hang around during the rest of the day as well. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We should clear out a bit more on Tuesday, with sunshine returning and the humidity departing. It will be a bit cooler than Monday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. The sunshine will stick around for the rest of the week, but our temperatures will still be near to a bit below average. Wednesday will likely be the coolest day of the week for most of us, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll return to the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, then by the start of next weekend our highs will climb back to the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1964 - Hurricane Cleo battered Miami and the South Florida area. It was the first direct hit for Miami in fourteen years. Winds gusted to 135 mph, and the hurricane caused 125 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)
1970 - Elko, NV, was deluged with 3.66 inches of rain in just one hour, establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)