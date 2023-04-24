Wet last week of April

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest Park and Oak Island Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1167.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&