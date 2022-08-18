Wet pattern set to continue

While it is no surprise showers and storms formed across the area this evening, it may be some time before dry weather makes its way back to Wisconsin. Overall most rain will be on the lighter side, however, we are continuing to track rain chances not only tonight but through the weekend as well.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an additional 60% chance of scattered rain.
Low: 62 Wind: South around 5
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit humid with a few scattered showers or storms at times.
High: 78 Wind: South around 10
Friday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Low: 62
Saturday: Much the same. Mostly cloudy and still a bit humid with hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon.
High: 76
Sunday: Chance of rain during the morning but clearing in the afternoon.
High: 79
More rounds of rain and storms will be possible tonight moving in from the West. We are still on track to receive an inch of rain across the area over the 4 day period - beginning with a decent accumulation today. While there may be a few breaks of sun before sundown, mostly cloudy skies will continue into Friday morning. There is also good chance of passing rain showers overnight.
Friday has equal chances for rain in the morning and afternoon hours so make sure to keep up to date on the radar and have an umbrella handy. Rain is once again expected to be scattered with a few thunderstorms. Thunderstorm activity will mainly be isolated to the evening hours. Otherwise there is little change in Friday's weather compared to our Thursday as the cloud cover, temperatures, and breeze from the south are set to continue. Saturday also looks much the same but will most likely be cloudy all day long leading to highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday may begin with a chance of rain but will likely turn nicer in the afternoon. It is unclear exactly when to expect the rainfall and how long it may last (late morning, midday, or early afternoon). Any rain that does fall will be residual light showers so it shouldn't interfere with weekend plans too much.
Monday and Tuesday will be perfect with abundant sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will also be nice but develop scattered clouds and small chances of rain.
Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1925 - During the late morning hours a severe hailstorm struck southeastern Iowa completely destroying crops along a path six to ten miles wide and 75 miles long. The hail also injured and killed poultry and livestock, and caused a total of 2.5 million dollars damage. The hailstorm flattened fields of corn to such an extent that many had to leave their farms in search of other work. It was one of the worst hailstorms of record for the nation. (The Weather Channel)