Wet start to the week

Hopefully you have been getting a good amount of rain in your area over the past 24 hours. Through midday Sunday totals were generally from 0.25 to 1.5” across the News 9 area. Intermittent waves of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday night as a wound up low pressure system over Wisconsin slowly moves east. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, but the showers should gradually get lighter on Sunday night.
Cooler conditions have moved in and lows will drop in the upper 50s Sunday night and only rebound to the mid 60s north to near 70 south on Monday. Gusty north to northwest winds of 12-22 mph and heavy cloud cover will definitely make it feel a bit chilly out there. Scattered light showers will continue Monday but should mostly end from west to east later in the day.
Tuesday looks very nice with quite a bit of sunshine along with low humidity. The lows should be in the low 50s with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday looks party sunny with highs around 79 again. The next front will approach Wednesday afternoon and could bring a few showers and thunderstorms.
That front will stall out over Wisconsin from Thursday through Saturday. As small disturbances ride along the front, we expect several periods of showers and thunderstorms. There will be a lot of dry hours as well if you have some outdoor activities to sneak in. There is some potential for the rain to be steadier at some point on Friday or Saturday. Temperatures will be relatively seasonal, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s during the day and falling to the 50s to low 60s at night.
We still might catch some isolated showers next Sunday but hopefully a bit more sunshine as well. Highs will likely stay in the 70s. So overall, we will be getting a nice break from our recent stretch of 90 degree weather!
Enjoy the end of June! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 25-June 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1988 - Fifty-two cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Highs of 100 degrees at Erie, PA, and 104 degrees at Cleveland OH established all- time records for those two locations. Highs of 101 degrees at Flint, MI, 105 degrees at Chicago, IL, and 106 degrees at Fort Wayne, IN, equaled all-time records. Thunderstorms in Idaho produced wind gusts to 100 mph west of Bliss and north of Crouch, injuring 29 people. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)