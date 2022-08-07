Wet Sunday night but a pleasant week ahead

**FLOOD WATCH in effect through 7 a.m. Monday in Adams, Juneau, Monroe, and Jackson counties and until noon Monday in Wood, Portage, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.
Significant rainfall of 1 to 2 inches fell across much of the News 9 area Saturday evening, with nearly 3 inches toward parts of Waupaca County and extending over to the Appleton area. More rain is on the way as a vigorous upper level disturbance pushes in from the west. The rain should be steadiest late Sunday evening through about 4 a.m. Monday. Generally, an additional 0.50 to 1.0 inch is expected in our region. Be alert for some localized minor flood issues, especially in the southern part of the area.
Any light rain will taper off just after daybreak Monday and move away. Some partial sunshine may develop later Monday afternoon as drier air works in from the northwest. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s Sunday night then rebound to the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon. East winds of 5-10 mph Sunday evening will become north later in the night. North to northwest winds of 10-15 mph are expected Monday.
We could have some fog in the region early Tuesday morning with cool lows in the 40s to low 50s. It should turn sunny and pleasant Tuesday with highs near 81 degrees. Wednesday also looks nice. It should be partly cloudy with lows around 59 and highs near 83. A weak cold front pushing through Wednesday evening might spark some spotty showers and thunderstorms.
Plenty of sunshine is on the way Thursday and Friday. Highs should stay in the upper 70s Thursday, then rebound to near 81 on Friday.
Saturday will stay seasonal with partly sunny skies. Highs may top out in the low 80s with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Little change is expected for next Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers or storms are possible.
Stay dry out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:40 p.m., 7-August 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1986 - A rare outbreak of seven tornadoes occurred in New England. One tornado carved its way through Cranston RI and Providence RI causing twenty injuries. Rhode Island had not reported a tornado in twelve years, and three touched down in 24 hours. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)
1988 - A dozen cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Waco, TX, with a reading of 107 degrees. The record high of 88 degrees at Marquette, MI, was their twenty-third of the year. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with wind gusts to 81 mph reported at McCool, NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)