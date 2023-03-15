Wet Weather Arrives to Wisconsin

After some drier and tame late winter/early spring weather we are tracking the next weather system, arriving as early as this evening. While most of the state will not see any rain or snow until Thursday, there is a chance of spotty drizzle tonight, especially in the northwoods. However, on Thursday we are tracking widespread rain and snow which will bring wet weather and accumulation to the vast majority of North Central Wisconsin.
**WINTER STORM WARNING IN ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES, A WINTER STORM WATCH IN VILAS, ONEIDA, FORREST, AND FLORENCE COUNTIES, AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN PRICE COUNTY.
Tonight: Cloudy and quite mild with a few light rain showers possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 37 Wind: South 10-20
Thursday: Cloudy with rain developing, mixing with snow in the Northwoods.
High: 42 Wind: South around 10, becoming Northwest late
Thursday Night: Cloudy with a wintry mix and snow. 2 to 4 inches possible around Marathon county. 4 to 8 inches in the Northwoods.
Low: 30
Friday: Cloudy, colder, and windy with a few snow showers likely. Some light accumulations possible.
High: 30 early, then falling into the mid 20s
Saturday: Flurries and light snow showers possible in the morning, otherwise, blustery and cold with decreasing clouds later.
High: 25
The big storm system will bring more rain to most of the area tomorrow. The most steady and widespread rain will be in the afternoon. It will be cold enough in the far north for the rain to mix with snow. As the temperatures continue to fall Thursday night, all of the area will see the rain change to snow. As of now, it looks like the heaviest snow of 4 to 8 inches will be in the Northwoods. Around Marathon county there could be 2 to 4 inches. Less than 2 inches is likely south of Marathon county.
The weather will be mild on Thursday with highs in the low 40s, then it will turn much colder. Temperatures will be dropping into the 20s on Friday and the highs will remain in the 20s on Saturday. In addition to the cold, there will be quite a bit of wind out of the northwest on Friday and it will remain breezy on Saturday. Scattered light snow showers will be in the air on Friday and a few flakes could linger into Saturday morning. Not too much accumulation is likely during this time frame, but there might be up to a couple of inches in some Northwoods locations and an inch or so elsewhere.
Sunday will be much nicer with less wind and more sun. Highs will reach the mid 30s. The beginning of next week will be more seasonal with highs in the upper 30s on Monday and in the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks mainly dry through Wednesday as well.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Low pressure crossing the Upper Mississippi Valley produced high winds from the Northern and Central Plains to the Great Lakes Region and Ohio Valley. Winds gusted to 73 mph at Iowa City IA, and wind gusts reached 79 mph at Waukesha WI. Winds of 75 mph were reported around Rapid City SD, with gusts to 100 mph. Up to a foot of snow was reported in western Iowa, western Minnesota, and extreme eastern North Dakota. Blizzard conditions were reported in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)