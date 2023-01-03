Wet weather changing to snow

 Skip to main content
...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL
WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

The primary precipitation band generated by a slow moving storm
system will push across the area during the mid to late afternoon
hours. The precipitation will fall primarily as snow and sleet
across the north. The snow could fall quite heavily during the
afternoon commute, resulting in hazardous travel conditions.

Freezing rain mixed with some snow and sleet is likely from
central through northeast Wisconsin. Air temperatures near
freezing will limit the amount of ice that accrues on trees and
power lines, but roads are likely to develop icy slick spots--
especially with the onset of night. Locations south of Wausau are
expected to have air temperatures remain just above freezing into
tonight. But pavement temperatures may cool just enough with the
onset of night to cause some ice to form on roads and sidewalks in
this area as well.

Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wautoma and Waupaca areas--
east--to Oconto and Marinette and the Lake Michigan shoreline,
including the Fox Valley. Temperatures in this area should remain
at least a little above freezing through tonight.

The precipitation will taper off to drizzle or freezing drizzle
during the evening as the main precipitation band shifts north and
out of the area.

Anyone traveling north and west of the Fox Valley this afternoon
or this evening should remain alert of slippery travel conditions.
Plan on some extra time to reach your destination.

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement
temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood
of roads developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wet weather changing to snow

weather

Ice development will be a large problem over the next few days as rain showers transition to snow overnight. We aren't expected to drop into the 20s until Wednesday night, but the cold ground and snow layer headed our way tomorrow will make for very slippery travel. A few inches of wet accumulating snow will be likely by the end of Wednesday so you will need to trade your umbrella for a snow shovel and scraper.

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of the listening area through 10 AM Wednesday and WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 6PM Wednesday for Ashland, Iron, and Price counties.

This Evening: Cloudy and breezy with freezing rain and drizzle, mixing with a bit more snow in the north half of the state.

High: Mid 30s Wind: East 10-25

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with freezing rain and the wintry mix changing over to snow. 1 to 2 inches possible.

Low: 32 Wind: East 10-20

Wednesday: Overcast and breezy with snow at times. 2 to 4 inches of wet snow possible with the heavier amounts in the Northwoods.

High: 34 Wind: East 10-20 (Bec. NE 5-10)

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with scattered light snow.

Low: 25

Thursday: A chance of snow showers and flurries through midday then decreasing clouds and a bit cooler.

High: 28

More of a wintry mix and snow will fall during the evening in areas north and west of Marathon county. There could be 2 to 4 inches of snow in the far northwest. Because of the potential for freezing rain, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area through 6 pm today and until noon tomorrow for Iron and Price counties. Around central Wisconsin later this afternoon there will be mainly light showers or drizzle with highs in the mid 30s. It will be a breezy and cloudy day with winds out of the east at 10 to 20 mph.

The precipitation will change over to snow tonight and remain as snow on Wednesday. It could even linger through about midday Thursday. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible tonight. 2 to 4 inches is likely on Wednesday with the heavier amounts in the Northwoods. Another dusting up to 1 inch is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s on Wednesday and then a bit cooler in the mid to upper 20s on Thursday.

The weather should then be quiet and dry from Friday through early next week with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should be in the mid to upper 20s from Friday through Sunday, then rise up to around 30. Overall, the weekend will be very pleasant and quiet as well as next week with temperatures near seasonal levels and a good deal of sun.

Stay safe and watch for ice! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

