Will the pattern stay so gloomy?

Well, the very dreary weather pattern continues, much to the frustration of anyone in the area who enjoys sunshine! Low level clouds and pockets of fog have just been really stubborn and refuse to break up over much of the Upper Midwest. The heavy clouds are keeping the overnight low temperatures way above normal. The low for Sunday night should be in the middle 10s with light northwest winds becoming west. Be alert when traveling for those areas of fog and perhaps a few slick spots on the roads.
Monday will likely be mostly cloudy and a touch breezy. It should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be from the southwest around 10-15 mph, becoming west. A weak front will push in during the afternoon and evening and provide a chance of scattered light snow showers. The main chance will be in the northern half of the viewing area. Any snow amounts should be just a dusting to one-half inch.
Tuesday might provide us with a few glimmers of sunshine if we are lucky! Temperatures will start in the upper 10s in the morning then climb to about 27. The next disturbance will push through the region Wednesday and may provide some patchy very light snow or flurries. Highs should remain in the mid 20s.
Thursday brings another potential of getting partial sunshine with dry conditions. Temperatures are expected to again reach the mid 20s.
A stronger cold front is projected to march through Wisconsin Friday morning. This will likely produce a several hour window of snow showers which could accumulate maybe to an inch or so. Strong northwest winds behind the front could create some blowing and drifting snow. The northwest wind will also usher in colder air with highs around 19.
Next weekend will stay pretty chilly with highs around 14 on Saturday and about 11 degrees on Sunday. There is another chance of light snow from Saturday evening into next Sunday morning. At this point it doesn’t look too impressive, but we will continue to monitor the situation for you.
Enjoy your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 22-January 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1987 - A winter storm spread snow from central Mississippi through northern Georgia to New England. Up to 15 inches of snow fell across the heavily populated areas of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Traffic tie-ups nearly paralyzed the Washington D.C. area. Winds gusted to 76 mph at Chatham MA, and in Pennsylvania, snowfall totals ranged up to 21 inches at Dushore. Williamsport PA received five inches of snow in just one hour. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)