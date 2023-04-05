Windy weather continues over he next few days so it will likely feel rather chilly. Cooler temperatures will reside in the state as we move into the weekend but a large temperature swing is on the way.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, colder, and windy.
Low: 23 Wind: West 20-30, gusting to 35
Thursday: Windy and chilly with a few light snow showers possible north of Marathon county. More sun likely in the southern part of the area.
High: 38 Wind: West 20-30, gusting to 40
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with the wind becoming lighter.
Low: 21
Friday: Variable clouds and cool. (a chance of light rain and snow at night)
High: 44
Saturday: A chance of light rain or snow in the morning, then a bit of sun later in the afternoon.
High: 51
You may notice the southwest wind getting stronger around midday and into the afternoon. The wind will be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. The wind will turn to the west tonight and remain blustery into tomorrow. Once again we could have gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday. Tomorrow will also be a bit chilly with highs in the 35 to 40 range.
In addition to the wind, there might be a few light snow showers later this afternoon, mainly in the Northwoods. A few light snow showers are possible north of Marathon county on Thursday as well. More sun will develop tomorrow in the southern part of the area.
We will all see a bit more sun on Friday as the wind dies down and the temperatures warm up a little. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. One last shot of wintry weather could develop Friday night into Saturday morning. Some light snow mixed with a little rain could affect parts of the area. There might even be some accumulation. By Saturday afternoon there should be a few breaks of sun and highs will reach the low 50s.
The real warm up begins on Easter Sunday and will continue into next week. Highs on Sunday should be in the low 60s. On Monday the mercury should top out in the mid 60s. For Tuesday, it will really feel like Spring with highs near 70. As far as precipitation goes, there is a small chance of a few showers later Sunday and again later Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - A storm produced unprecedented April snows in the central Appalachians. Mount Mitchell NC received 35 inches of snow, and up to 60 inches (six feet) of snow was reported in the mountains along the border of North Carolina and Tennessee. The total of 25 inches at Charleston WV easily surpassed their previous record for the entire month of April of 5.9 inches. The 20.6 inch total at Akron OH established an all-time record for that location. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)