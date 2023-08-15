Windy wednesday weather ahead

Absolutely wonderful weather emerged today, and we should see plenty more sun this week. Tomorrow will be another bright day but will turn extremely windy in the afternoon due to the passage of a cold front. The winds ahead of the cold front could be more than 25mph. One the cold front finally moves in, we are expecting a line of brief bit strong thunderstorms. Some could be severe.
Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet.
Low: 58 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Becoming windy later in the afternoon.
High: 84 Wind: SW 20-30
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and a bit humid with a good chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 61
Thursday: Turning mostly sunny, breezy, and comfortable.
High: 75
Friday: A bit of fog early, otherwise, plenty of sun and pleasant.
High: 81
A classic Summer cold front will move through our area Wednesday night. It will be a bit humid ahead of the front, some thunderstorms will move through, and then it will quickly turn less humid, breezy, and more comfortable again for Thursday. When the thunderstorms roll through at night, there is a small chance some of them could produce some strong wind or hail. With the breeze and high temps in the 70s on Thursday, it will feel a bit like Fall. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with a good amount of sunshine.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, then it will turn a bit hot and humid over the weekend. The mercury should climb up to around 90 from Saturday through Tuesday. Perfect for those looking to get into the water. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine and not much threat of rain. At this time, it looks like there will be a slight chance of storms on late Tuesday.
Enjoy the sunshine! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thirty five cities in twenty states in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Lamoni IA and Baltimore MD, where the mercury hit 105 degrees. Temperatures 100 degrees or above were reported in twenty-two states. Pierre SD was the hot spot in the nation with a high of 114 degrees. Bluefield WV reported eight straight days of record heat. (The National Weather Summary)