Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

Winter Storm Warnings have been put in place as a classic winter storm moves in tonight. Snow totals will range from city to city, though much of the area is expected to receive roughly a half of a foot of fresh snowfall. The heaviest snow will fall during the early morning hours so prepare for a potentially slick and slippery start to the morning if you plan on traveling.
Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight.
Low: 27 Wind: East-Northeast 10-15
Thursday: Cloudy with snow, heaviest in the early morning. Scattered by the afternoon. 4 to 8 inches likely.
High: 30 Wind: NE 10-15
Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few light snow showers.
Low: 23
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries early, then a few peeks of sunshine late.
High: 27
Saturday: More clouds than sun and cooler.
High: 25
Tonight is when the snow will begin, moving into the southern half of the area around midnight and then spreading northward. The snow will be fairly heavy into early Thursday morning, then diminish as we hit midday and the afternoon hours. 4 to 8 inches looks likely for most of the area. The worst road conditions will be during the morning commute on Thursday. Highs temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, so it will not be too cold when you are shoveling the snow.
After Thursday, the weather looks quiet again with no major storms anticipated, and only a flurry or two on Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with lows in the teens and daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s. There may be a few breaks of sun this weekend but most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry.
Next week is rather unsettled but also looks quiet. There is a small chance of snow Monday-Wednesday, but still no major accumulation is in sight. While not as mild as last week, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Stay safe amidst the winter storm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1990 - A winter storm produced heavy snow and high winds across the southwestern U.S. Snowfall totals ranged up to 18 inches at Lake Arrowhead CA and Ashford AZ. High winds in New Mexico gusted to 100 mph east of Albuquerque. Unseasonably warm weather continued from Texas to the Atlantic coast. Twenty cities reported record high temperatures for the date including Roanoke VA with a reading of 71 degrees. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)