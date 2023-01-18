Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

 Skip to main content
...SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA TONIGHT, LIKELY RESULTING IN
HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

A powerful storm system tracking northeast from the Plains will
bring snow to the area tonight. The snow should begin across
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight, and across the
north a couple hours later. A little freezing drizzle or light
freezing rain could occur as the precipitation begins.

A band of moderate to heavy snow will shift north across the area
during the pre-dawn hours. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour are possible at times with this band. In east-central
Wisconsin, the heavy snow will occur just prior to the morning
commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have
it removed prior to the busiest travel period.

The snow will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle across central
and east-central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The heavy snow will
taper off across the north during the mid to late morning hours.

Morning commuters are urged to plan on much slower than normal
travel times Thursday morning. Be sure to allow plenty of time to
reach your destination.

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow
may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.
The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for
the Thursday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very
hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for
the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra
travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5
1 1.

&&

Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

weather

Winter Storm Warnings have been put in place as a classic winter storm moves in tonight. Snow totals will range from city to city, though much of the area is expected to receive roughly a half of a foot of fresh snowfall. The heaviest snow will fall during the early morning hours so prepare for a potentially slick and slippery start to the morning if you plan on traveling.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight.

Low: 27 Wind: East-Northeast 10-15

Thursday: Cloudy with snow, heaviest in the early morning. Scattered by the afternoon. 4 to 8 inches likely.

High: 30 Wind: NE 10-15

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few light snow showers.

Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries early, then a few peeks of sunshine late.

High: 27

Saturday: More clouds than sun and cooler.

High: 25

Tonight is when the snow will begin, moving into the southern half of the area around midnight and then spreading northward. The snow will be fairly heavy into early Thursday morning, then diminish as we hit midday and the afternoon hours. 4 to 8 inches looks likely for most of the area. The worst road conditions will be during the morning commute on Thursday. Highs temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, so it will not be too cold when you are shoveling the snow.

After Thursday, the weather looks quiet again with no major storms anticipated, and only a flurry or two on Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with lows in the teens and daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s. There may be a few breaks of sun this weekend but most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

Next week is rather unsettled but also looks quiet. There is a small chance of snow Monday-Wednesday, but still no major accumulation is in sight. While not as mild as last week, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Stay safe amidst the winter storm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 1990 - A winter storm produced heavy snow and high winds across the southwestern U.S. Snowfall totals ranged up to 18 inches at Lake Arrowhead CA and Ashford AZ. High winds in New Mexico gusted to 100 mph east of Albuquerque. Unseasonably warm weather continued from Texas to the Atlantic coast. Twenty cities reported record high temperatures for the date including Roanoke VA with a reading of 71 degrees. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

