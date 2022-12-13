Winter Storm Begins

We have been tracking a significant winter storm this week and it arrives tonight. Not only will it bring significant rain, snow and sleet tonight and tomorrow, but for much of the rest of the week. While there will be a continual wintry mix, the first concern will be freezing rain across much of Wisconsin. This will then be followed by heavier snow later this week.
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with a wintry mix and freezing rain developing.
Low: 32 Wind: East-Southeast 20-35
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix and freezing rain possible early, then periodic rain and snow in the afternoon.
High: 35 Wind: East-Southeast 15-30
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with rain and snow changing over to all snow. Heavy at times.
Low: 31
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow continuing and some light accumulation possible. (total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches from Marathon county on north from Wednesday through Thursday)
High: 35
**Winter Storm Watch in effect for much of the area through Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory tonight through 6 a.m. Wednesday for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Marathon, Wood, Portage, and Waushara counties through 6 a.m. Wednesday and for Ashland, Iron, and Price counties through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Wintry precipitation will begin tonight as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Much of the area will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain tonight into early Wednesday morning. By late morning and into the afternoon on Wednesday there will be some rain mixing with snow at times. The roads will likely be at their worst ice coverage early Wednesday morning with more slush in the afternoon. If possible, make sure to ice or sand and be prepared to shovel wet heavy snow.
The same storm system will remain over our area Wednesday night through Friday. The heaviest snow will develop on Wednesday night. Snow will be more scattered Thursday and Friday. During the day on Wednesday, there might be a slushy inch or two of sleet or snow. Wednesday night is when 5 to 10 inches could fall. The highest totals will be in NW Wisconsin where there is an isolated chance of double digit snow totals for Langlade, Forrest, and Menominee counties. On Thursday afternoon and Friday, we might pick up another inch or two. Because of the storm, A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for most of the area. Be cautious of over exertion from shoveling Thursday and Friday as the snow will be quite heavy. Snow after Thursday afternoon should be on the light and fluffy side as the weather system pushes away and colder weather moves in,
High temps will still be in the mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday, then fall to about 30 on Friday. The cooler trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 20s on Saturday and low to mid 20s on Sunday. The coldest weather of the season so far could move in for the middle of next week with highs only in the teens.
There is still a chance of some patchy light snow on Saturday, then the weather should be dry on Sunday. The sun might break out a little on Sunday, otherwise, we will have to wait until the middle of next week.
Stay safe over the next few days! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Strong northwesterly winds, ushering bitterly cold arctic air into the central U.S., produced squalls with heavy snow in the Great Lakes Region. Snowfall totals in Upper Michigan ranged up to 24 inches at Manistique. Nine cities in Arkansas and Texas reported record low temperatures for the date, including Calico Rock AR with a reading of 4 degrees above zero. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)
