Winter storm brings heavy snow

We are tracking the potential for the heaviest snow all season across central Wisconsin as we move into tonight and Thursday. Batches of heavy snow will develop across the area tonight and bring near whiteout conditions at times due to blowing and drifting snow. Watch for any cancelations and make sure to be extremely cautious if you need to be on the roads until the winter storm clears out.
**Winter Storm Warning for the entire area through Thursday afternoon as well as a blizzard warning in Ashland county.
This Evening: Cloudy and windy with heavier snow developing. Blowing snow and whiteout conditions likely.
High: 24 Wind: East-Northeast 20-30, gusting to 35
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with periods of snow. Blowing and drifting in rural areas.
Low: 16 Wind: East-Northeast 20-30, gusting to 35
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of snow through midday, tapering to flurries in the afternoon. Total snow of 8 to 12 inches between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
High: 20 Wind: NE 15-25, becoming NW 5-15
Thursday Night: Flurries early, then decreasing clouds and much colder.
Low: -3
Friday: Partly cloudy skies and cold. (A 50% chance of light snow at night.)
High: 16
Saturday: Gradually turning brighter and more seasonal.
High: 28
The snow will become heavier across the area tonight and it will remain windy. There will be low visibility with blowing and drifting snow out in the countryside and rural open highways. This will continue through Thursday morning as well before the snow tapers off and the winds become a little lighter Thursday afternoon. High temps tomorrow will be a little colder, in the upper teens to low 20s.
Friday will be the coldest day in the outlook with low temps a touch below zero in the morning and high temps in the teens. The good thing is that we should see a fair amount of sun. Another batch of snow could move through Friday night with some light accumulations before it dries up again for the weekend. Skies should turn partly cloudy on Saturday and then mostly sunny for Sunday. Highs on Saturday should be in the upper 20s. On Sunday the mercury should top out in the low 30s.
Late Sunday night into Monday, another strong storm could move through the area. It will be a little warm at this time and thus we could see more rain and freezing rain than snow. The highest chance for sleet or snow on Monday will be in the Northwoods. It could get quite icy in central Wisconsin with highs not reaching the mid 30s until the afternoon.
Have a wonderful rest of the week and stay safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Strong northwesterly winds ushering cold arctic air into the north central U.S. produced snow squalls in the Great Lakes Region, with heavy snow near Lake Michigan. Totals in northwest Indiana ranged up to 24 inches at Gary, and up to 16 inches buried northeastern Illinois. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)