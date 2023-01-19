The winter storm clears out of the area, but slippery stretches and snow-covered roads may remain. The highest chance of slippery roads will be in rural and isolated areas. Temperatures were a bit cooler today, especially with the wind, but will remain above average for most of the forecast.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy scattered flurries.
Low: 24 Wind: NNW 10-20
Friday: Cloudy with a few flurries early, then some peeks of sun developing.
High: 27 Wind: NW 10-15
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and a bit chilly.
Low: 15
Saturday: More clouds than sun and cool.
High: 25
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and quiet.
High: 27
Scattered flurries will continue tonight into early Friday, then it looks like dry weather for a few days. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the time from Friday through the middle of next week. We might see some peeks of sun at times, but don't expect much blue sky. Highs will be in the 25 to 30 range tomorrow, in the mid 20s on Saturday, then linger in the mid to upper 20s for Sunday through Tuesday. Colder weather will hold off until late next week. While we are looking dry this weekend, temperatures will remain below freezing so there may be patches of ice and slippery stretches leftover from the winter storm.
Small snow chances will develop for the middle of next week as a series of weak troughs of low pressure and weak cold fronts move through the upper Midwest. As of now, there is a slight chance of snow showers from Tuesday through Thursday. Each day has an equally small chance for development, but any accumulation would be minor. Temperatures look to remain above normal, but we could see cooler than usual conditions by late next week.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - A powerful storm hit the central U.S. producing blizzard conditions in the Central High Plains, and severe thunderstorms in the Lower Mississippi Valley. Snowfall totals ranged up to 36 inches at Wolf Creek Pass CO, with 31 inches at Elsmere NE. Tornadoes claimed five lives in Tennessee, and a tornado at Cullman AL injured 35 persons. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)