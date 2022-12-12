Winter Storm Expected This Week

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The mixed
precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected
Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which
could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power
line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could
become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains
on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near
freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between
one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch possible. Most of the ice
accumulations will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Winter Storm Expected This Week

weather

Tonight will be the last dry night for a while as a winter storm is setting up and will be moving into Wisconsin Tuesday night through Thursday. As temperatures remain mild, we are not only expecting snow, but also significant rain and ice accumulation. Travel conditions will be severely impacted and power outages and school cancelations may be possible during the heaviest period of the winter storm.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, continued mild for this time of the year.

High: 35 Wind: ESE 5-10

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 29 Wind: ESE 5-15

Tuesday: Cloudy and very breezy. 80% chance of rain and a wintry mix developing by late evening.

High: 36 Wind: ESE 15-25

***A winter storm watch is in effect from Wood/Portage counties and further north. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ashland, Iron and Price counties. All current watches/warnings expire Thursday morning.

We'll stay cloudy into Tuesday, and it will become a bit breezy too as our winter storm approaches. We should stay dry during the day on Tuesday, but by Tuesday evening, we'll see an area of rain, snow, and ice approaching. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. Most activity will hold until the later hours (after 8 PM) and many cities may not see any precipitation until midnight or later (NE Wisconsin). However, the beginning of this system will have areas of steady drizzle/showers which will lead to ice covered roads early Wednesday.

The wintry mix will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning, eventually turning to all snow by Wednesday evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. Snow will then continue into the day on Thursday too, with more accumulation likely, and highs in the low to mid 30s. When it comes to the timing of accumulation, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring the best chance for significant ice accumulation - then late Wednesday into Thursday will bring the best chance for significant snow accumulation.

Snow will possibly continue into Friday as well, but that snow will be lighter overall. Still though, some lighter accumulation will still be possible as this storm takes its time moving out of the area. We'll start to cool off a bit more on Friday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Some light snow showers could linger into Saturday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We should finally start to quiet down a bit more on Sunday, although a few flurries will still be possible. It will also be colder, with highs in the mid to upper teens to wrap up the weekend.

Stay safe this week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1988 - Cold arctic air spread from the Great Lakes Region to the Appalachian Region. Twenty-five cities, mostly in the northeastern U.S., reported record low temperatures for the date. The low of 12 degrees below zero at Albany NY was their coldest reading of record for so early in the season. Saranac Lake NY was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 28 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)

