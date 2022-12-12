Winter Storm Expected This Week

Tonight will be the last dry night for a while as a winter storm is setting up and will be moving into Wisconsin Tuesday night through Thursday. As temperatures remain mild, we are not only expecting snow, but also significant rain and ice accumulation. Travel conditions will be severely impacted and power outages and school cancelations may be possible during the heaviest period of the winter storm.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, continued mild for this time of the year.
High: 35 Wind: ESE 5-10
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 29 Wind: ESE 5-15
Tuesday: Cloudy and very breezy. 80% chance of rain and a wintry mix developing by late evening.
High: 36 Wind: ESE 15-25
***A winter storm watch is in effect from Wood/Portage counties and further north. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ashland, Iron and Price counties. All current watches/warnings expire Thursday morning.
We'll stay cloudy into Tuesday, and it will become a bit breezy too as our winter storm approaches. We should stay dry during the day on Tuesday, but by Tuesday evening, we'll see an area of rain, snow, and ice approaching. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. Most activity will hold until the later hours (after 8 PM) and many cities may not see any precipitation until midnight or later (NE Wisconsin). However, the beginning of this system will have areas of steady drizzle/showers which will lead to ice covered roads early Wednesday.
The wintry mix will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning, eventually turning to all snow by Wednesday evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. Snow will then continue into the day on Thursday too, with more accumulation likely, and highs in the low to mid 30s. When it comes to the timing of accumulation, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring the best chance for significant ice accumulation - then late Wednesday into Thursday will bring the best chance for significant snow accumulation.
Snow will possibly continue into Friday as well, but that snow will be lighter overall. Still though, some lighter accumulation will still be possible as this storm takes its time moving out of the area. We'll start to cool off a bit more on Friday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Some light snow showers could linger into Saturday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We should finally start to quiet down a bit more on Sunday, although a few flurries will still be possible. It will also be colder, with highs in the mid to upper teens to wrap up the weekend.
Stay safe this week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Cold arctic air spread from the Great Lakes Region to the Appalachian Region. Twenty-five cities, mostly in the northeastern U.S., reported record low temperatures for the date. The low of 12 degrees below zero at Albany NY was their coldest reading of record for so early in the season. Saranac Lake NY was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 28 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)