Winter Storm Moving In

Snow is starting to move into the area, and it will create travel problems as it moves through. However, the wind and the cold may create even bigger impacts over the next few days, with subzero temperatures and blowing and drifting snow causing major travel problems.
Tonight: Cloudy with areas of snow. 2 to 4 inches accumulation by morning.
Low: 10 Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy with patchy light snow. An inch or so accumulation. Becoming breezy.
High: 11 (early, then falling) Wind: NW 10-20
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and windy with patchy light snow or flurries.
Low: -4 Wind: NW 15-25
Friday: A chance of snow in the morning and mostly cloudy. Windy and frigid with blowing and drifting snow.
High: 4 Wind: NW 15-30
Snow will continue to develop this evening and continue tonight, with most of the area picking up around 2-4 inches of accumulation by sunrise on Thursday. Snow will continue at times on Thursday as well, with another inch or two possible, with heavier amounts east of Highway 51. Most of the snow will end by Thursday evening, with the exception of our far eastern counties. Highs will be in the upper single digits and low teens, with the warmest temperatures coming during the morning - they'll fall to near zero by sunset. Winds will also pick up late in the day, causing some blowing snow and subzero wind chills, especially during the evening.
A few snow showers will still be possible during the day on Friday, but most likely we won't see any more accumulation. However, it will turn even windier, which means we'll see more blowing and drifting snow during the day. In fact, our toughest travel conditions may actually happen after the snow stops, because the light, fluffy snow will be easy to blow around, causing reduced visibility and drifting, especially in rural areas. It will also be cold, with highs in the low to mid single digits, and wind chills well below zero all day long. We should see the snow depart Friday night into Saturday, with the exception of lake effect snow in the Lake Superior snowbelt. It will still be cold on Saturday, with highs again in the low to mid single digits on Christmas Eve.
We should clear out a bit on Sunday for Christmas Day, with partly cloudy skies for most areas. However, it will still be cold, with highs in the mid to upper single digits. A few snow showers will also be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. We'll see decreasing clouds during the day, with highs climbing back into the low to mid teens. We should climb a bit higher on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper teens with a mix of sun and clouds, and possibly a few snow showers as well. We'll warm back into the mid to upper 20s by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1929 - An exceptional storm produced snow from the Middle Rio Grande Valley of Texas to southern Arkansas. The storm produced 26 inches of snow at Hillsboro TX, 18 inches at El Dorado AR, and 14 inches at Bossier LA. (21st-22nd) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Forty cities in the north central U.S., including thirteen in Iowa, reported record low temperatures for the date. Havre and Jordan, MT, tied for honors as the cold spot in the nation with morning lows of 43 degrees below zero, and the temperature remained close to 40 degrees below zero through the daylight hours. Dickinson ND reported a morning low of 33 degrees below zero and a wind chill reading of 86 degrees below zero. The high for the date of 16 degrees below zero at Sioux Falls SD was December record for that location. (The National Weather Summary)