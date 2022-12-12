Winter Storm On The Way

While the week will start off with quiet conditions, don't expect that to be the case all week long. A significant winter storm is set to move into the area later this week, and significant snow and ice accumulation will be possible for some.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, continued mild for this time of the year.
High: 35 Wind: ESE 5-10
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 29 Wind: ESE 5-15
Tuesday: Cloudy and very breezy. 80% chance of rain and a wintry mix developing by late evening.
High: 36 Wind: ESE 15-25
Cloudy skies will be the story of the day again today, much like yesterday. We may be able to sneak a peek of the sun at times, but it will be hard to come by, and if we do, it won't last long. Highs will be slightly above average, topping out in the low to mid 30s, much like we saw yesterday. We'll stay cloudy into Tuesday as well, and it will become a bit breezy too as our winter storm approaches. We should stay dry during the day on Tuesday, but by Tuesday evening, we'll see an area of rain, snow, and ice approaching, moving in from southwest to northeast. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.
The wintry mix will continue overnight and into Wednesday, eventually turning to all snow by Wednesday evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. Snow will then continue into the day on Thursday too, with more accumulation likely, and highs in the low to mid 30s. When it comes to the timing of accumulation, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring the best chance for significant ice accumulation - then late Wednesday into Thursday will bring the best chance for significant snow accumulation.
Snow will possibly continue into Friday as well, but that snow will be lighter overall. Still though, some lighter accumulation will still be possible as this storm takes its time moving out of the area. We'll start to cool off a bit more on Friday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Some light snow showers could linger into Saturday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We should finally start to quiet down a bit more on Sunday, although a few flurries will still be possible. It will also be colder, with highs in the mid to upper teens to wrap up the weekend.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
2008 - A significant ice storm wreaked havoc across New York and New England on December 12, disrupting electricity and leaving over 1 million homes and businesses without power. New Hampshire alone had as many as 320,000 residents without power, which according to reports it was described as the worst outages in 30 years (Reuters). Four fatalities were reported and parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Maine declared a state of emergency (BBC News).