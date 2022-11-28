Winter System Arrives Tuesday

We had a nice and dry start to the week, but a winter weather system will be moving in tomorrow. We will see a mix of rain, snow, and sleet across the area which will make for some slippery road travel, especially NW. Additionally, as this system will pass along a cold front. We are tracking a brief, but sharp, cool down midweek.
*WINTER STORM WARNING Tuesday into late Tuesday night in Ashland, Iron, and Vilas counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Price and Oneida counties.
This Evening: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy.
High: Near 40 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies.
Low: 32 Wind: South 5-10
Tuesday: Periods of rain, snow, and sleet in central Wisconsin, with a steadier snow northwest of Marathon County.
High: 39 Wind: SE to NW 5-12
Tuesday Night: Rain changes to snow. Total snow accumulations through late Tuesday night from a dusting in the southeast part of the area, 1 or 3” around Wausau, up to 3 to 6” far northwest areas.
Low: 22 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday: Windy, cloudy and cold with blowing snow and flurries.
High: 25
Our next storm system arrives by tomorrow morning, bringing a little bit of everything with it. Initially, most of the area will see a mix of rain and snow, with more snow falling to the northwest of Marathon County. In Marathon County and to the southeast, that mix will eventually change to all snow by Tuesday night as temperatures drop. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. As far as accumulation goes, 4-7" are possible in our northwest counties, with amounts tapering off to the south and east. Around 1-2" is likely in the Wausau area, and less to the south and east. However, even areas that see little snow could still have to deal with icy conditions - temperatures will drop quickly Tuesday night, so wet roads could quickly become icy through the night into Wednesday morning.
A few flurries could linger around into Wednesday morning, but the accumulating snow should be finished by then. Otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with breezy and cold conditions - temperatures will top out in the low to mid 20s, with wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. We'll stay cold on Thursday, but we should clear out with mostly sunny skies returning - highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s.
We'll see partly cloudy skies on Friday with milder temperatures, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. We cool off again on Saturday, with a chance for some snow showers and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll see partly cloudy skies to end the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1960 - A severe storm produced waves 20 to 40 feet high on Lake Superior. Duluth, MN, was buried under a foot of snow, and clocked wind gusts to 73 mph. The northern shore of Lake Superior was flooded, and property along the shore was battered. Thousands of cords of pulpwood were washed into Lake Superior, and up to three feet of water flooded the main street of Grand Marais. Thunder accompanied the nor'easter . (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)