Winter weather for the next few days

We are just a few weeks away from the first day of spring, but it looks like winter is far from over as we are tracking multiple rounds of snow over the next week with some minor to significant accumulation. The heaviest snow will be tonight where the southern half of the state could receive nearly a half of a foot of snow. While this initial batch of snow will only last into Friday morning, another batch of snow will arrive this weekend.
**Winter Weather Advisory for Marathon, Clark, Portage, Wood, Waupaca, Waushara counties until 9 AM Friday and a Winter Storm Warning in Juneau and Adams County until 6 AM
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with widespread snow. 1-3” of snow north of Wausau, with 3-6” possible further south.
Low: 24 Wind: ENE 10-20
Friday: Breezy and mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Some additional minor accumulation possible, mainly south of Wausau.
High: 34 Wind: NE 10-15
Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy, colder.
Low: 13
Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of snow late and overnight.
High: 32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for snow showers. Some light accumulation likely.
High: 33
As the snow moves in, temperatures will drop a bit, which is why we expect to see all snow rather than a mix of rain and snow. The snow will continue overnight, with areas north and west of Wausau expecting around 1-3 inches of snow. Areas south of Highway 29 will have the best opportunity to see 3-5 inches of snow. This will be a heavy, wet snow too - it may take a bit of time for it to start to accumulate on roads, but once it does, expect roads to remain snowy through the rest of the night. Some snow showers may linger into Friday morning, but most of the accumulating snow will be done by sunrise in most areas. Highs Friday will be a few degrees cooler, topping out in the low to mid 30s.
We should remain quiet during the day on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, another round of snow will be moving in Saturday night, and should continue into Sunday as well. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s, and some light accumulating snow will be possible once again. Most areas can expect around 1-3 inches, but it's possible that some spots may end up with slightly more.
A few snow showers could linger on Monday morning, but once again, the accumulating snow should wrap up by then. We'll remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll stay in the low to mid 30s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. We'll see more of the same on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s - however, we could also see a few scattered snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great end of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
