Winter weather for the next few days

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS... Light to moderate snow is expected to move into portions of central Wisconsin late this afternoon and then overspread north- central and much of northeast Wisconsin during the early to mid evening hours. The snow may not reach the far northern tip of Door County until late this evening. Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across the north, 3 to 6 inches across central into northeast Wisconsin except for 5 to 8 inches across Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties. Motorists can expect roads to become snow covered and slippery this evening. The heavier band of snow could produce snowfall rates around an inch per hour and reduce visibilities to below one mile at times. If you must travel tonight into Friday morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination as untreated roads and bridges will be snow covered and slippery.