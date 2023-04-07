Winter weather into the weekend

A brief winter weather system is moving into the central part of Wisconsin as we move into the weekend. Many cities will be waking up with multiple inches of fresh snowfall, so make sure to grab the shovel. However, after the winter weather, summerlike weather will begin to take hold with 60 degree temperatures on Sunday, and even 70s for next week.
*** Winter Weather Advisory for Marathon, Portage, Waupaca, Shawano, and Menominee counties through 9 am Saturday
Overnight: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. 2 to 5 inches accumulation possible, mainly in the central part of the area, including Marathon county.
Low: 30 Wind: East-Southeast 10-15
Saturday: Light snow or a wintry mix in the morning, then breaks of sun in the afternoon.
High: 48 Wind: SE 10-15
Saturday Night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 34
Easter (Sunday): Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds and mild with a small chance of rain showers in the evening.
High: 62
Monday: A chance of light showers early, then decreasing clouds and nice.
High: 65
A warm front in combination with a weak upper level trough of low pressure will combine to bring a thin band of snow through the area tonight into Saturday morning. As of now, it looks like the heaviest snow with this front will be along the Highway 29 corridor through Marathon County into Shawano County. Snow might also fall as far north as Highway 64 or as far south as Highway 10. Where it does snow, a few inches are possible. Don't be surprised if you wake up with 5 or 6 inches of snow on the ground tomorrow morning.
After the snow ends Saturday morning, it looks like clear sailing through the middle of next week. The only additional threat of a few light showers will be Sunday evening and Sunday night. We should see a little sun breaking out Saturday afternoon and a lot of sunshine should be with us from Sunday through Thursday.
High temps will be in the upper 40s to around 50 on Saturday, reach the low 60s, on Sunday, and top out in the mid 60s on Monday. The warmest weather will be from Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - High winds in the Middle Atlantic Coast Region gusted to 172 mph atop Grandfather Mountain NC. Twenty-nine cities in the southwest and north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Yankton SD with a reading of 91 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)