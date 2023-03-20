Winter weather returns Tuesday

We had a wonderful start to the week today and great first day of spring as there was plenty of sunshine, nice temperatures, and calm winds. However, while we may now be in spring, that doesn't mean the winter weather is over. We are tracking two batches of precipitation Tuesday that will bring accumulating snow to parts of Wisconsin.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 22 Wind: East 10-18
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with a brief light snow shower likely during the day, maybe mixing with a few raindrops.
High: 36 Wind: East 10-20
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with snow likely, maybe mixed with rain south of Wausau. 1 to 3 inches accumulation possible.
Low: 32
Wednesday: Cloudy early with a chance of drizzle or snow.
High: 43
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain and snow, mainly south of Wausau. Partial clearing by the evening.
High: 37
The clouds will increase for today and a few flurries could fly later in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be quiet with winds becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. High temps will range from the low 30s in the far north to mid 40s in the far south. Around Marathon county, highs should be in the mid to upper 30s.
More clouds will be in the area for tomorrow and some spotty snow showers could develop in the afternoon. There might be a light coating of snow and highs will be in the mid 30s for most locations but could be in the 40s in the far south. Tuesday night into early Wednesday, another wave of snow and a bit of rain will develop. Snow might accumulate around 1 to 3 inches from Marathon county on north. More rain than snow will fall farther south.
Later Wednesday skies should turn partly cloudy with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. A lot of the snow from the previous night should melt during the day.
Yet another chance of rain and snow will be in the area on Thursday with the highest chance of precipitation being in the southern half of the area. With cloudy skies, highs will be in the 30s.
Fairly quiet weather should then develop once again from Friday through Sunday. We should see a fair amount of sun on Friday and Saturday, then more clouds will be in the area for Sunday. There is a slight chance of light rain or snow showers on Saturday night and a few sprinkles or flurries could be in the air on Sunday, otherwise, no major storms should hit during this time frame. Highs temps will be near 40 on Friday and then in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great first week of spring! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - The northeastern U.S. was in the midst of a snowstorm as spring officially began at 4 19 PM. Snowfall totals in the Green Mountains of Vermont ranged up to thirty inches, and up to 15 inches of snow was reported in the Catskills and Adirondacks of eastern New York State. Totals in eastern Pennsylvania ranged up to 12 inches at Armenia Mountain. The storm resulted in one death, and forty-nine injuries. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)