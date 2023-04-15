Winter Weather Returns

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Wood,
Portage and southeastern Marathon Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Lake Wazeecha, or 11 miles southeast of Wisconsin
Rapids, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Lake Wazeecha, Plover,
Stockton, Knowlton, Port Edwards, Biron and Jordan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A CHANGE TO MUCH COLDER WEATHER ALONG WITH A POTENTIALLY
SIGNIFICANT ROUND OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED SUNDAY NIGHT INTO
MONDAY...

.A cold front will push east across the area tonight, then stall as
low pressure develops along the front. The developing low pressure
system will deepen significantly over eastern Wisconsin Sunday night
into Monday. Colder air wrapping south into the system will cause
rain to change to snow, with significant accumulations possible.
Some sleet and freezing rain are also possible.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of
6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches and create low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter Weather Returns

weather

After a week of record warmth, we're about to see a return to winter-like conditions, with heavy snow possible for some areas as the weekend comes to an end. Temperatures will also remain cooler than average for a while, and unsettled weather will continue at times into the week ahead.

Sunday: Cloudy and colder with off-and-on rain, mixing with snow by early evening.

High: 48 AM, then falling into the low 40s/30s Wind: North 15-25

Sunday Night: Mix changes to all snow, heavy at times. Several inches of accumulation likely.

Low: 29 Wind: NW 15-30

Monday: A chance of snow with a few additional inches accumulation possible. Windy and cold with mostly cloudy skies.

High: 38

Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 40s, but that high will likely occur in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon. Rain will move through the area off and on throughout the day, but that will start to transition to a mix of rain and snow by early evening. Eventually, as temperatures drop more, it will change over to all snow by Sunday night. That snow will be heavy at times, and will continue into Monday morning as well. In fact, we could even see it linger into the afternoon in some spots - the areas where it hangs around the longest will have the chance to see over a foot of snow. Most areas will see less than a foot, but several inches are still likely for a good chunk of the area, especially from Highway 51 to the west. Keep in mind that the ground is warm, so the snow will have difficulty accumulating at first, but once it cools off enough, it will add up. Highs Monday will top out in the mid to upper 30s at best.

We should clear out a bit on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies. However, it will still be cool, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We should climb into the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday as our next storm system approaches. We'll have a chance to see some rain at times, but we'll see better chances for rain on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We'll cool off again on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We could also see a few lingering showers at times, which could also mix with snow at times as well. We could even see a few rain or snow showers into Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller

*On this day in weather history:

1988 - Death Valley, CA, was soaked with 1.53 inches of rain in 24 hours. Snow fell in the mountains of southern California.

