Winter Weather Returns

After a week of record warmth, we're about to see a return to winter-like conditions, with heavy snow possible for some areas as the weekend comes to an end. Temperatures will also remain cooler than average for a while, and unsettled weather will continue at times into the week ahead.
Sunday: Cloudy and colder with off-and-on rain, mixing with snow by early evening.
High: 48 AM, then falling into the low 40s/30s Wind: North 15-25
Sunday Night: Mix changes to all snow, heavy at times. Several inches of accumulation likely.
Low: 29 Wind: NW 15-30
Monday: A chance of snow with a few additional inches accumulation possible. Windy and cold with mostly cloudy skies.
High: 38
Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 40s, but that high will likely occur in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon. Rain will move through the area off and on throughout the day, but that will start to transition to a mix of rain and snow by early evening. Eventually, as temperatures drop more, it will change over to all snow by Sunday night. That snow will be heavy at times, and will continue into Monday morning as well. In fact, we could even see it linger into the afternoon in some spots - the areas where it hangs around the longest will have the chance to see over a foot of snow. Most areas will see less than a foot, but several inches are still likely for a good chunk of the area, especially from Highway 51 to the west. Keep in mind that the ground is warm, so the snow will have difficulty accumulating at first, but once it cools off enough, it will add up. Highs Monday will top out in the mid to upper 30s at best.
We should clear out a bit on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies. However, it will still be cool, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We should climb into the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday as our next storm system approaches. We'll have a chance to see some rain at times, but we'll see better chances for rain on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.
We'll cool off again on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We could also see a few lingering showers at times, which could also mix with snow at times as well. We could even see a few rain or snow showers into Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Death Valley, CA, was soaked with 1.53 inches of rain in 24 hours. Snow fell in the mountains of southern California.