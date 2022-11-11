Winter weather to stay

While we have been treated to multiple rounds of warm weather over the past month or so, it seems like winterlike weather will stick around for quite some time. High temperatures this weekend will remain in the mid to low 30s and overnight temperatures will drop to the teens at times. Make sure to bundle up and prepare for a bit of snow, especially if you live in the northwoods.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the Northwoods.
Low: 25 Wind: NW 10-15
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and chilly with snow showers continuing in the Northwoods. Flurries possible again across central Wisconsin.
High: 33 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20
Saturday Night: Variable clouds and cold with scattered flurries.
Low: 20
Sunday: Cold with times of sunshine and cloud cover.
High: 34
Monday: Continued chilly weather with variable clouds and a slight chance of light snow late in the day.
High: 35
Tonight, will be cold again and remain a tad breezy. If out during the overnight or early morning hours, make sure to bundle up a bit as wind chills will reside in the upper teens. Saturday is not expected to warm too much from our chilly morning temperatures, only reaching the low 30s in the afternoon. Muich like our Friday, there will be a chance of lake effect snowfall in the northwoods, and you may see flurries flying from time to time. Sunday will be sunnier with mixed skies but still remain rather chilly. High temperatures Sunday will once again be in the low 30s.
Monday of next week should remain dry until the overnight hours where a small chance of snow will move in. While any snow is unlikely to be measurable, that may not be the case mid week.
Tuesday and Wednesday remain in the mid 30s, leading to a good chance of light snow. Totals at the moment look to be on the low end but there is a chance for an inch or two. The most likely chance for our snowfall contest winning date will be either on Tuesday or Wednesday, and could potentially be both. Even colder temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday.
Have a wonderful weekend and stay warm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - A deepening low pressure system brought heavy snow to the east central U.S. The Veteran's Day storm produced up to 17 inches of snow in the Washington D.C. area snarling traffic and closing schools and airports. Afternoon thunderstorms produced five inches of snow in three hours. Gale force winds lashed the Middle and Northern Atlantic Coast. Norfolk VA reported their earliest measurable snow in 99 years of records. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)