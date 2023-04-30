Winterlike to start May but improvement as the week unfolds

**WINTER STORM WATCH for Vilas County Sunday evening and Monday.
Unusually cold, windy, and wintry conditions are pounding Wisconsin and surrounding regions thanks to a powerful storm system that was centered around Lake Michigan. Snow accumulation from Saturday night into Sunday morning reached 4 to 8 inches across much of the northern tier of the News 9 area, with even 1 or 2 inches as far south as northern Marathon and northern Clark counties.
We will continue to have occasional mostly light rain and snow showers into Sunday evening, before turning to mainly snow again. Several additional inches of snow accumulation are expected in far northern Wisconsin. In fact, there could be another 6” or more in parts of Vilas, Iron, and Ashland counties especially. Please be very careful traveling in the affected areas and be prepared for slush and snow covered roads as times. Also, strong northwest winds of 20-30 mph will create some blowing snow and reduced visibility. There could also be a swath of enhanced snow early Monday in the eastern fringe of the News 9 area, say from Crandon south to Keshena, Shawano, and Clintonville. It is not out of the question that a couple inches may pile up there Monday morning, so again allow extra travel time and slow down! Any leftover spotty snow showers should mix with or turn to sprinkles on Monday afternoon.
Temperatures will certainly struggle, falling to the low 30s Sunday night, then just hitting the low 40s Monday. In fact, it may stay in the upper 30s where there is more snow on the ground. Tuesday could still deliver a few light snow showers in the morning in far northern Wisconsin. Otherwise, we do expect breaks of sunshine at least. After low temperatures in the low 30s, we should bounce up to the upper 40s in the afternoon. It will still be breezy, but not quite as strong as Monday.
Wednesday should be quite nice with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs should range from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The mild trend will continue from Thursday right into the weekend with highs generally in the low to mid 60s. Overall, it looks partly sunny. We can’t rule out a few isolated light rain showers Thursday and Friday. It hopefully will turn even warmer into early next week, for those of you who may have an itch to get into the gardens!
Stay warm out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 11:25 a.m., 30-April 2023
