Wintery pattern continues this week

The wintry pattern is set to continue around the region throughout the upcoming week so keep all your warm clothes and winter gear handy!
Sunday night should bring partly or mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 10s to around 20.; Winds should be light. Monday will bring cloudy skies with highs in the lower 30s. A weak weather system drifting east form Minnesota could generate some light snow by afternoon, especially over the northwest half of Wisconsin. Any accumulation through Monday evening would be small, like a dusting to one-half inch. Still, be alert for potential slippery stretches on the roads where that snow accumulates. The wind won’t be a big deal, just from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
A larger low pressure area swirling south of Wisconsin Tuesday into Tuesday night will throw additional moisture into Wisconsin. This should result in periods of light snow over all of the area. We could possibly receive an additional 1 or 2 inches of accumulation through early Wednesday. It should be enough to keep some roads, sidewalks, and parking lots snow or slush covered. Please be careful out there! Temperatures will be in the mid 20s early Tuesday morning then rebound to near 34 in the afternoon.
Scattered snow showers should gradually taper off heading into Wednesday afternoon. It likely will stay cloudy with lows in the 20s and highs in the low to mid 30s. An arctic cold front will push toward our area Thursday, bringing yet another good chance of snow showers. Accumulations look small again. Otherwise with lots of clouds, the highs will stay around 30.
Friday and Saturday should be the coldest days of the outlook as the arctic air pushes through Wisconsin. It will also be rather breezy with west to northwest winds around 15-25 mph. Highs will stay in the low 20s, with lows in the low 10s and possibly upper 0s by Saturday morning. Wind chill factors could be around zero or a bit lower Friday and Saturday morning. So deer hunters, be sure to have plenty of warm clothes packed as you head outdoors. Other than a possible flurry early Friday, it looks mainly dry Friday and Saturday. We could have a few peeks of sunshine mixed with the clouds as well.
Slightly warmer air should return by next Sunday and into the start of Thanksgiving week. Highs could bounce up to the mid 30s, which is fairly seasonal. It is shaping up mostly quiet and dry as well.
Stay warm out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:30 p.m., 13- November 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1933 - The first dust storm of the great dust bowl era of the 1930s occurred. The dust storm, which had spread from Montana to the Ohio Valley the day before, prevailed from Georgia to Maine resulting in a black rain over New York and a brown snow in Vermont. Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa reported zero visibility on the 12th. On the 13th, dust reduced the visibility to half a mile in Tennessee. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Thirty-two cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 70s as far north as Michigan and Pennsylvania. Afternoon highs in the 80s were reported from the Southern Plains to the southern Atlantic coast. Columbia SC reported a record high of 86 degrees, and the high of 71 degrees at Flint MI was their warmest of record for so late in the season. (The National Weather Summary)