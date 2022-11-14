Wintery week ahead

The first batch of snow arrived today and will begin a period of snow showers for the good part of the week. We are expecting accumulating snow not only today but also on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures are set to remain on the cold side though will likely peak to the mid 30s before much colder and drier weather settles in later this week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers tapering to flurries.
Low: 25 Wind: East around 5
Tuesday: Cloudy with patchy light snow. An inch or so accumulation likely.
High: 34 Wind: East 5-15
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries.
Low: 27
Wednesday: Cloudy with an 80% chance of light snow showers. Up to an inch possible in spots.
High: 35
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder with an additional 60% chance of snow showers.
High: 26
The second batch of snow will arrive tomorrow as another trough of low pressure moves into Northcentral Wisconsin from the south. This trough of low pressure will stick around more-or-less through Thursday. During this time we will have patchy light snow from time-to-time. Accumulations could end up in the one to three inch range over the course of the three days. The most persistent snow will likely be Tuesday afternoon. Even though it is not going to be heavy snow, be careful on the roadways. Conditions will be slick in some spots.
A few flurries are possible again on Friday and Saturday along with some lake effect snow in far northern parts of the area.
Temperatures will start out the week reaching the low to mid 30s from Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday some colder air will start to move in. The mercury will only top out in the upper 20s. Friday and Saturday will be the coldest with highs in the low 20s. On Sunday the temps should rebound a little, back up into the mid 20s. Winds will be fairly light to start out the week, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph today and out of the east at 5 to 15 mph tomorrow. Unfortunately for hunters, it looks like the wind will pick up on Friday and Saturday adding more chill to an already cold forecast.
Temperatures look to rebound by next week back to the 30s, however this is still below normal for November.
Enjoy the first snow system of the year! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1988 - A massive storm produced snow and gusty winds in the western U.S., with heavy snow in some of the higher elevations. Winds gusted to 66 mph at Show Low AZ, and Donner Summit, located in the Sierra Nevada Range of California, was buried under 23 inches of snow. Heavy rain soaked parts of California, with 3.19 inches reported at Blue Canyon. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
