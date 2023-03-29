Wintry and wet rest of the week

The coldest air of the week arrives tonight as temperatures will drop to the low teens and even single digits for much of the area. Clear skies will be one of the reasons for the cold weather, so at least it will remain dry. Big changes in both temperature and precipitation start on Thursday as we are tracking not only snow, but also rain and potential thunderstorms.
Tonight: Clear and frigid.
Low: 10 Wind: West around 5
Thursday: Increasing clouds with light snow likely in the afternoon, changing to rain in the evening. An inch or two accumulation possible.
High: 42 Wind: South to SE 10-15
Thursday Night: Cloudy with periods of rain, mixing with sleet or snow in the far north.
Low: 35
Friday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Rain could mix with snow in the far North. (heavier snow possible at night, maybe 4 to 8 inches from Wausau on north).
High: 44
A large low pressure system will move toward our area tomorrow. It will send a warm front out ahead and this will increase the clouds. Eventually, some snow will develop in the afternoon and this will change over to sleet and rain in the evening. The snow tomorrow afternoon might accumulate an inch or two before it changes over to rain. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 40s.
On Friday the low pressure system will be moving across Wisconsin. It will bring mainly rain, but there might be some sleet and snow mixing with the rain in the far north (north of Highway 70). Highs will rain from the upper 30s in the far north to the 50s in the far south. Some minor flooding could occur with the rain and there might even be a few thunderstorms in the southern half of the area.
Temperatures will cool down Friday night and this will change the rain back over to snow. The snow will linger into early Saturday morning. During this time frame, a few inches of snow could accumulate. Right now, it looks like the highest chance of 4 to 8 inches will be in the northern half of the area, from Wausau on north.
It will also be quite windy Friday night into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon we should have some sun with highs in the 30s.
Milder weather will develop once again for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. There is a small chance of rain or snow showers on Sunday as well as a warm front moves through the area.
Stay dry over the next few days! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather in southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana. Thunderstorms spawned seven tornadoes, including one which injured seven persons at Gray LA. Thunderstorms also produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 70 mph at Port O'Conner TX, and produced up to six inches of rain in Beauregard Parish LA. (Storm Data)