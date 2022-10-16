Wintry Blast to Start the Week

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Oneida and Forest counties from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.
*WINTER STORM WARNING for Iron and Vilas counties from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.
Quite an early season wintry blast is overspreading the Upper Midwest early this week! A shot of arctic air along with a low pressure system intensifying near Lake Huron will bring in strong winds, significant lake effect snow, and harsh wind chills in the 10s.
For Sunday afternoon, we will just have cloudy and breezy conditions with some patchy drizzle and light showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s mostly with northwest winds around 10-20 mph. Sunday night will bring occasional flurries and gusty winds. Heavier lake effect snow will develop in far northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will drop into the 20s with norhtwest winds around 12-22 mph. Be sure to bundle up if venturing out.
The lake effect snow will continue much of Monday in the far north. Total accumulations could reach upwards of a foot in northern Iron County to as much as 4 to 8 inches in northwest Vilas County. The amounts should taper down to about an inch or two as you work down toward Phillips, Tomahawk, Rhinelander and Crandon. There might be a dusting or half-inch perhaps as far south as Rib Lake, Merrill, and Antigo. Roads will likely be slushy and slippery in northern Wisconsin Monday. In addition, blowing and drifting snow will result in reduced visibility as times. Please slow down and be careful out there on the roads! The rest of the News 9 area should have mostly cloudy and blustery conditions with a few flurries possible. Highs will range from the low 30s north to the mid to upper 30s south. Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph will be common with gusts to 35 or 38 mph.
As that storm system moves away, a very quiet weather pattern will settle into our region for the middle and end of the week. Tuesday will still be rather breezy and cold with lows in the low 20s and highs around 40. Clouds should gradually give way to partial sunshine. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with lows around 23 and highs near 45.
It should be decent on Thursday with highs around 50 with some sunshine. It will be unseasonably warm from Friday into next weekend with a strong flow of air from the southwest. Highs could soar to the upper 50s Friday and into the 60s next weekend. Wow, what a change. At this point it looks partly sunny, with perhaps a chance of some light rain pushing in by late next Sunday.
Stay warm out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 11:15 a.m., 16-October 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1913 - The temperature in Downtown San Francisco soared to 101 degrees to equal their record for October. (The Weather Channel)
1937 - An unlikely winter-like storm produced as much as ten inches of snow in Minnesota and Iowa.