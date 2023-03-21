Wintry System Tonight

Snow and rain will arrive tonight bringing an accumulation of snow to much of the Northwoods and central Wisconsin. Since temperatures will hovering right around the freezing point, the state will be split between rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation is expected to be minor but there could be slippery roads waking up early Wednesday. Similarly, the rain on the roads for areas south of Wausau may also be slick, however ice development is not expected to be much of an issue.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow after midnight, light accumulation from Wausau and further north and rain to the south.
Low: 32 Wind: SE 10-20
Wednesday: Light snow ending early, then mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder.
High: 45 Wind: SW 10-20
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the far south.
Low: 29
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and snow in the far south during the morning. Scattered sun developing in the afternoon.
High: 38
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and seasonal
High: 42
Our next batch of precipitation will move through the area after midnight tonight. The highest chance of an inch or two accumulation will be around highway 29 or farther north. This batch of snow will move out early Wednesday morning and then it will turn breezy and milder once again. High temps should be in the 40s tomorrow afternoon with 50 being possible once again in the far south. It will be mild, but skies will remain fairly cloudy.
On Thursday there is a slight chance of light rain or snow in the southern part of the area during the morning, then that weather system will move out leaving us with a bit more sun in the afternoon. Even though the sun will be out, it will be a little cooler than Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.
A fairly seasonal trend will then develop for Friday through Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s through Sunday and then a little cooler – around 40 – on Monday. Friday is the day that will likely have the most sun. More clouds than sun will prevail from Saturday through Monday. There is also a slight chance of light rain or snow showers from Saturday through Monday. Most of the time it will likely be dry but some brief precipitation cannot be ruled out.
Have a wonderful day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - The first full day of spring was a cold one for the eastern U.S. Freezing temperatures damaged 62 percent of the peach crop in upstate South Carolina, and 72 percent of the peach crop in the ridge area of South Carolina. Elkins WV, which a week earlier reported a record high of 82 degrees, was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 16 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)