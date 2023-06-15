Wonderful end to the week

After a mixed bag of weather this week, we should see wondaful conditions as we head into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be very comfortable near 80 degrees due to ample sunshine. Additionally, this weekend should be summerlike. In terms of rainfall, if you are traveling West there is a good chance you will have wet weather, though most of us staying at home will be dry.
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 45 Wind: North-Northeast around 5
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: Variable around 5
Friday Night: Mainly clear and dry.
Low: 52
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer.
High: 83
Father's Day (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds and warm. A slight chance of a shower or storm in far western parts of the area (well west of Marathon county)
High: 85
Skies are expected to clear tonight which may lead to some chilly air early Friday. If you will be up early, it will be a good idea to grab a jacket before heading out. If not, it should warm nicely into the afternoon.
It will be dry tomorrow and there won't be much rain near our area for the next 7 or 8 days. A weak trough of low pressure will move across Minnesota and get close to our area Saturday night and Sunday but there is only a very slim chance a shower or storm could reach the far western part of our area (western Taylor, Clark, Jackson, or Price counties.)
Otherwise, skies will be partly or mostly sunny every day through the middle of next week with temperatures warming up. Highs will be around 80 on Friday and then in the low to mid 80s on Saturday. The mercury should top out in the mid 80s on Sunday and then reach the mid to upper 80s from Monday through Thursday.
Due to this extremely long period of dry, sunny, and warm weather, make sure to drink plenty of fluids. Additionally, apply ample sunscreen when expected to be in direct sunlight for longer than a half hour.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather over the Southern and Middle Atlantic Coast States. The thunderstorms spawned eight tornadoes, including strong (F-3) tornadoes which injured three persons at Mountville PA and four persons at Columbia, PA. There were 111 reports of large hail and damaging winds, including wind gusts to 80 mph at Norfolk, VA, and Hogback Mountain, SC. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)