Wonderful weather continues into the Memorial Day weekend

Many have been calling our recent weather pattern "perfect" and it seems like that will continue to be the case as we head into the weekend. With memorial day on Monday, many people will be headed outdoors for the unofficial start to summer and should be greeted with summerlike temperatures.
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 43 Wind: Light & Variable
Saturday: Plenty of sunshine.
High: 78 Wind: South 5-10
Saturday Night: Mainly clear skies.
Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies once again.
High: 80
Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny skies yet again.
High: 83
Highs topped out in the low to mid 70s - a perfect day leading into the holiday weekend. We should see more of the same tomorrow, with sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s yet again. The sunshine will continue into Sunday as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Temperatures will continue to stay warm for Memorial Day, with mostly sunny skies yet again. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s to wrap up the long weekend. However, while the weekend will leave us, the warmth will not. We should climb into the low to mid 80s again on Tuesday, once again under mostly sunny skies.
With all of this dry air in place over the next several days, we'll eventually get to the point where rainfall will be needed and welcomed. However, our chances over the next several days aren't looking al that great. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday, but it's only a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms popping up. Highs will still top out in the low to mid 80s. We could see a few showers and storms try and pop up again on Thursday, but once again, the chances are fairly low at this time. Highs will still be warm, topping out in the low to mid 80s.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Colorado to western Arkansas and northeastern Texas. Severe thunderstorms spawned three tornadoes, and there were eighty-eight reports of large hail or damaging winnds. Evening thunderstorms over central Oklahoma spawned strong tornadoes east of Hinton and east of Binger, produced hail three inches in diameter at Minco, and produced wind gusts to 85 mph at Blanchard. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)