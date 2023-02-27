Yet Another Chance For Snow

It was quite the sloppy start to the work week, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain all making for treacherous conditions at times. While that storm is moving out, we'll see another one move in, bringing another chance for accumulating snow later this week.
Tonight: Gradually turning partly cloudy.
Low: 24 Wind: NW 10-15
Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds later in the afternoon.
High: 37 Wind: West around 10
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with light snow likely late.
Low: 26 Wind: Becoming East 10-15
Any snow showers hanging around this evening should be on the way out soon, and eventually we'll see partly cloudy skies later tonight. That should pave the way for mostly sunny skies for a good chunk of the day tomorrow, although we will see more clouds move back in later in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s, meaning some of that snow and ice will likely melt during the day. However, more will be on the way to replace it, as light snow develops late Tuesday night - likely well after midnight in most areas. That snow will continue into the day on Wednesday, with accumulating snow likely. Right now it appears that the heaviest snow will fall during the late morning and early afternoon hours, with 2-4 inches of snow likely for much of the area by the time it moves out.
After that system, we will quiet down for a bit, and while we will cool off slightly for a bit, it won't be bitterly cold by any stretch of the imagination. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies, and on Friday we should push back into the upper 20s and low 30s under partly cloudy skies.
The weekend looks to be a good one, as we'll warm back up into the low to mid 30s on Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds, and on Sunday we should reach the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. As we head into the start of the next work week, we could see a wintry mix develop on Monday, with highs again in the mid to upper 30s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1969 - A record snowstorm in Maine came to an end. Two to four feet of snow buried southern and central Maine, with a state record of 57 inches reported at West Forks. Drifts covered many single story homes, and the weight of the snow collapsed many roofs. Two to four feet of snow also buried northeastern Vermont and northeastern Massachusetts. In New Hampshire, Mount Washington NH reported 97.8 inches of snow, a record storm total for New England. (24th-28th) (David Ludlum)