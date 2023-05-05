Get ready for a bit of rain at times

A milder trend will continue in the area but it won't stay dry. Spring showers will move through from time to time before it dries up for the middle of next week.
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers developing.
High: 62 Wind: East- Southeast 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Maybe a thundershowers as well.
Low: 48 Wind: ESE 10-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with occasional rain, more widespread in the morning.
High: 62 Wind: East-Southeast 10-20
Today will be one of the days when it is a bit more damp. We will have cloudy skies with a few showers developing later in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. With the clouds and showers, it will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the low 60s, although it could reach the low 70s in the southern part of the area. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Periodic rain will be likely tonight into tomorrow morning. The wet weather will be more prevalent in the morning on Saturday and then taper down a bit in the afternoon. Another round of showers and isolated storms will likely move through Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s again under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little breezy out of the east-southeast.
Sunday will be a little warmer again and right now it is looking mostly dry with some patchy sun. Don't be surprised to find high temps in the low to mid 70s. A weak low pressure system moving in from the west could bring rain once again Sunday evening into Monday. More clouds and rain will make Monday a bit cooler again with highs in the 60s.
After Monday, it looks like some pretty nice Spring weather with a mix of sun and clouds from Tuesday through Thursday. Highs temps will be around 70 on Tuesday and could rise into the mid 70s by Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-May-2023
On this date in weather history:
1987 - Parts of the western U.S. were in the midst of a blistering May heat wave. The reading of 100 degrees in Downtown Sacramento CA was their earliest of record. Sacramento CA established daily record highs on nine of eleven days between the 4th and the 14th. (The Weather Channel)