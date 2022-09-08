Get ready for cooler and wetter weather over the weekend

One more dry and warm day before some changes. The temperatures will go down and the rain chances will go up as we head into the weekend.
Today: A bit of fog early, then hazy sun, breezy, and warm.
High: 85 Wind: SSW 10-20
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of storms in the far north (well north of Marathon county).
Low: 64 Wind: South around 10
Friday: Some sun early, then increasing clouds with a chance of showers and storms toward evening, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 82 Wind: SW 10-15
The weather will be a little warmer and a bit more humid today, but there will be a nice breeze out of the south and southwest so that will help to make it feel a little better. After a bit of morning fog, the wind will be gusting around 10 to 20 mph as the hazy sunshine warms high temps up into the lower and middle 80s.
A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight in the far north (north of Highway 70). This same cold front will slowly move farther south on Friday and Saturday. On Friday the main chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the Northwoods. On Saturday the rain chance will shift more into Central Wisconsin. Conditions will still be warm for most of the area on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low80s, then it will cool down with more clouds on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.
Even cooler weather is possible on Sunday. An upper level low pressure system could merge with the cold front over Central Wisconsin on Sunday. If this happens, then it might be rather gloomy with some scattered rain and highs in the mid to upper 60s. That being said, it is only a 40% chance that the weather system will develop right over our area. It could also develop a little farther southeast in the state. Wherever the exact location, there is at least a small chance some rain could linger into Monday as well. Highs on Monday should be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Dry and warmer weather should develop once again for the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the 70s.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-September-2022
On this date in weather history:
1900 - The greatest weather disaster in U.S. records occurred when a hurricane struck Galveston TX. A tide fifteen feet high washed over the island demolishing or carrying away buildings, and drowning more than 6000 persons. The hurricane destroyed more than 3600 houses, and total damage was more than thirty million dollars. Winds to 120 mph, and a twenty foot storm surge accompanied the hurricane. Following the storm, the surf was three hundred feet inland from the former water line. The hurricane claimed another 1200 lives outside of the Galveston area. (8th-9th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)