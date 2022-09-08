Get ready for cooler and wetter weather over the weekend

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog developed overnight and will continue until an hour or two after daybreak. Locally dense fog with a visibility below 1/4 mile may result in hazardous driving conditions. Low- lying areas near rivers, streams, and creeks will be especially susceptible to dense fog. Commuters should be prepared for the possibility of encountering patches of dense fog during the drive to work or school. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and use your low-beam headlights.