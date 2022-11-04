Get ready for rainy weather

The weather pattern is changing. Rain will be moving in for today and it will be a wet start to the weekend. You will need your Fall coat again as the temperatures will cool down quite a bit.
Today: Cloudy with areas of rain developing, heaviest to the south and east of Wausau.
High: 60 early, then falling into the upper 40s Wind: SW 5-15 to North
Tonight: Cloudy with rain, becoming more widespread and steady after midnight.
Low: 44 Wind: NE 10-18
Saturday: Cloudy with rain during the morning, tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Also becoming quite windy in the afternoon.
High: 51 Wind: Becoming SW 20-35
A few light showers will be in the area early today but the bulk of the rain will not develop until late morning and into the afternoon. As it does develop, it now looks like the most persistent and heavy rain will be around Marathon county or areas to the southeast. The Northwoods will be cloudy but mainly dry this afternoon. Rain amounts could be over an inch southeast of Marathon county. High temps will be around 60 early, then fall into the upper 40s by afternoon. Winds will start out southwesterly, then shift to the north at 5 to 15 mph.
A low pressure system moving up from the south will bring in another wave of rain for tonight into Saturday morning. About an inch of rain is likely during that time frame. The steady rain will taper to scattered light showers in the afternoon and high temps will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. One other thing of note on Saturday is that it will turn quite windy in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20 to 35 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Waupaca and Waushara counties for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday where wind gusts might reach 40 mph.
The weather will still be breezy on Sunday but it will be mainly dry. Just a couple of sprinkles are possible with highs in the low to mid 50s under partly or mostly cloudy skies. A bit more sun will be out on Monday with highs around 50.
Another mild spell will develop for the middle of next week. High temps should climb into the 50s on Tuesday and then top out around 60 on Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain will also increase later next week.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1927 - A great Vermont flood occurred. Tropical rains deluged the Green Mountain area of Vermont causing the worst flood in the history of the state. Torrential rains, up to 15 inches in the higher elevations, sent streams on a rampage devastating the Winooski Valley. Flooding claimed 200 lives and caused 40 million dollars damage. The town of Vernon reported 84 deaths. Flooding left up to eight to ten feet of water in downtown Montpelier VT. (2nd-4th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)