Get ready for warmer weather

Warmer than normal weather will be with us for a while. It will be warm enough that you might need to finally turn on the air conditioner, if you haven't already. Small rain chances will develop as well.
Today: Partly or mostly sunny and warm
High: 87 Wind: South 10-15
Tonight: Scattered clouds and mild.
Low: 58 Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Quite warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers or storms possible in the afternoon.
High: 88 Wind: South 10-15
Today will be a bit more sunny than yesterday for most areas. There is only a slim chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm far to the west or northwest of Marathon County. It will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.
High temps will stay in the upper 80s to around 90 from Wednesday through Friday, then drop into the mid 80s for Saturday through Monday. It will be turning a little more humid as well by Thursday and it will remain that way through the weekend. It will not be terribly humid, but you will notice it a little bit. Temps will not cool off too much until the middle of next week.
In addition, there will be small rain chances each afternoon and early evening for the next few days – from Wednesday through Monday. Hit-or-miss type showers and thunderstorms will develop with not much threat of severe weather. Unfortunately, the rain does not look like it will be widespread on any particular day so not everyone will see the rain they might be hoping for. If you do happen to be under one of the heavier isolated storms, then up to a half inch of rain or so could fall.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Upper Ohio Valley during the day. A powerful (F-4) tornado injured three persons and caused a million dollars damage at New Providence, IA. Baseball size hail was reported at Blue Earth, MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)