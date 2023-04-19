Get ready for wet weather

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest Park and Oak Island Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&