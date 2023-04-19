Get ready for wet weather

Gloomy weather is developing for the next couple of days. Keep your umbrella handy. In addition, temperatures will be on the cool side for a while.
Today: Cloudy, cool, and breezy with rain developing and continuing through early afternoon. The rain will mix with sleet and snow at times north of Wausau.
High: 42 Wind: East 15-25
Tonight: Cloudy and blustery with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
Low: 38 Wind: East 20-30
Thursday: Grey skies, breezy, and warmer with periodic rain and a few thunderstorms.
High: 55 Wind: East 15-25, becoming SW late
A wave of rain will move into our area this morning and continue fairly steady through early afternoon. It will be cold enough for some of the rain to mix with sleet or snow around Wausau or farther north. Don't expect much accumulation though, as temperatures will rise above freezing. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. You will want your coat on today as the wind will make it feel rather raw outside. The east wind will range from 25 to 35 mph. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will move through Northcentral Wisconsin tonight and on Thursday. In total, some locations could have over an inch of rain. It will again be cloudy and breezy on Thursday but it will feel a bit better as temperatures will rise up into the 50s.
The sun should come out again on Friday morning, then the clouds will increase a bit later in the day when a few spotty rain showers could move through as well. It will be cooler than normal once again to round out the work week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
On Saturday it will be cold enough once again that we might have a few brief snow showers in the air. It will be blustery with highs in the low 40s.
The weather will then slowly improve from Sunday through Tuesday. During this time frame, we will have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures slowly warm. Highs should be in the mid 40s on Sunday, reach the low 50s Monday, and then rise into the mid 50s on Tuesday.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1996 - One of the most memorable tornado outbreaks in Illinois history occurred on April 19, 1996. During the day, 33 tornadoes were reported as supercells erupted and moved across the state during the afternoon and evening hours. Wind estimates in excess of 170 mph were associated with some of the stronger tornadoes, one of which ripped through nearby Ogden, IL. (University of Illinois WW2010)