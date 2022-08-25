Gloomy early today but getting nicer soon

It might look gloomy out there today but some better weather is on the way over the next couple of days. The weather will also turn warmer and more humid by late in the weekend.
Today: Cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle possible through early afternoon, then some breaks of sun developing.
High: 76 Wind: North-Northeast around 10
Tonight: Clearing with scattered fog likely.
Low: 54 Wind: Light North
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW
Look for cloudy skies and some spotty showers and drizzle through early afternoon today. Later in the afternoon, the clouds should break up a bit. This will allow temperatures to rise into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at around 10 mph.
A little bit of high pressure will slide into Wisconsin tonight and tomorrow and this means some great late Summer weather is likely on the way. Other than a bit of fog early Friday, we should have a good amount of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A trough of low pressure will develop west of Wisconsin over the weekend and slowly move in our direction. This means a south wind, warmer temps, and rising humidity along with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. Saturday is still looking pretty good with variable clouds and only a 30 percent chance of rain or storms, mainly west of Marathon county. The odds of scattered rain or storms will rise up to 40 percent on Sunday, and 50 percent on Monday. A cold front sweeping into the area Monday evening will again spark a good chance of thunderstorms, then the weather should dry up for the middle of next week.
Temperatures will be nice on Saturday, rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. On Sunday conditions will turn more humid with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be the warmest day with the mercury topping out in the low to mid 80s. It will be muggy as well. The humidity should go down on Tuesday with more sunshine and highs will then be in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1987 - Morning thunderstorms produced heavy rain in eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. Stanton IA reported 10.50 inches of rain. Water was reported up to the handle of automobiles west of Greenwood NE. Rainfall totals for a two day period ranged from 7 to 14 inches across southwestern Iowa. Crop damage was in the millions for both states. Subsequent flooding of streams in Iowa the last week of August caused millions of dollars damage to crops, as some streams crested ten feet above flood stage. (Storm Data)